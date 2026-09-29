Anthropic Launches Claude Sonnet 5.5 With Faster Performance and Lower Costs

Anthropic has released Claude Sonnet 5.5, the latest version of its mid-tier AI model, with a focus on faster performance and lower operating costs. The company positions the model as an assistant for everyday work, including coding and creating office documents.

Sonnet 5.5 follows Claude Sonnet 5, which launched about three months earlier with an emphasis on running AI agents more efficiently. Anthropic says the new model is 30% faster than its predecessor while consuming tokens at a slower rate.

Sonnet 5.5 Focuses on Speed and Agentic Coding

Within Anthropic’s model lineup, Sonnet sits below the more capable Opus family but is designed to offer a different balance of performance, speed, and cost. According to the company’s benchmarks, Sonnet 5.5 performs better than Opus 5.5 on some agentic coding tasks.

Anthropic attributes that result partly to the model’s ability to run multiple agents without exceeding cost limits as quickly. That can make Sonnet 5.5 more practical for workflows that involve several AI agents operating at the same time.

The company also says Sonnet 5.5 has cyber capabilities comparable to Opus 5. As a result, Anthropic is applying the same cyber safeguards used for Fable and Opus to Sonnet 5.5.

A New Haiku Model Is Also Coming

Anthropic also plans to release a new version of Haiku, its smallest model, in the coming weeks. The company did not provide a specific release date.

The Sonnet 5.5 launch comes during a period of frequent model releases from major AI developers. OpenAI recently introduced updated versions of Sol and Luna, while Meta announced a new model that it said would support an upcoming smart glasses feature.

Anthropic has continued to differentiate its model families by capability and deployment cost, with Opus aimed at more demanding tasks, Sonnet positioned in the middle, and Haiku serving as the smallest option. Sonnet 5.5 is the latest update to that lineup, with speed, token efficiency, and agentic coding among its main changes.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.