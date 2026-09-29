Modulate Raises $25 Million for Voice Intelligence and Deepfake Detection

Boston-based voice intelligence startup Modulate has raised $25 million to expand its platform for analyzing human and AI-generated speech. Its technology uses more than 100 smaller models for transcription, emotion and intent analysis, deepfake and AI music detection, and compliance monitoring for voice agents.

The new funding was led by Future Ventures, with participation from Hyperplane and Lakestar. PitchBook data showed that Modulate had previously raised $41 million at a $170 million valuation.

Founded in 2017 by MIT physics graduates Mike Pappas and Carter Huffman, Modulate initially developed voice modulation technology for gaming. It later shifted toward voice moderation before expanding into AI-generated audio detection and conversational analysis.

More Than 100 Models Analyze Voice Signals

Modulate divides its models broadly into two groups. Signal extraction models examine characteristics including emotion, tone, language, and whether a voice is synthetic, while analysis and detection models assess intent, potential rule violations, and signs that a caller may be attempting a scam.

Huffman told TechCrunch that transcription alone does not capture the full meaning of a conversation. Modulate instead aims to identify details that can help enterprises understand what a caller means and how they are responding.

The company says using many smaller models reduces the need for specialized hardware and large amounts of computing power. It can also train models for new capabilities separately and use an orchestration system to call specific models when needed.

Modulate works with customers across several areas but has focused particularly on deepfake detection and scam alerts for organizations such as call centers. Its software can also monitor AI agents, evaluate call quality, and check whether automated systems comply with requirements in regulated industries.

Voice Analysis Looks Beyond Positive or Negative Sentiment

Huffman said basic emotion analysis can miss dissatisfied customers who remain polite while speaking with an AI agent. Modulate aims to provide more detailed information about a caller’s intent and response, allowing companies to examine why an interaction succeeded or failed.

The technology is also being used to monitor cyberattacks conducted through voice calls. Modulate often operates alongside a company’s existing voice systems rather than replacing them, analyzing conversations as they take place.

The startup currently employs between 40 and 45 people and plans to add about 10 employees in the coming months, primarily to support model development. It is also working to expand on-premises and on-device deployment options for customers seeking greater control over privacy.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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