GMT Home Services Issues Fall 2026 Roof and Chimney Readiness Advisory for Connecticut Homeowners

GMT Home Services issued a Fall 2026 advisory on September 23 encouraging homeowners across Connecticut to look up before winter and inspect roofing and chimney systems before cold weather arrives. Water intrusion, deteriorating masonry, flashing problems and ventilation concerns can affect roof and chimney condition as colder weather approaches.

Homeowners are encouraged to check for missing or damaged shingles, rusted or detached flashing near vents and chimneys, and interior ceiling or wall stains that can indicate a developing leak. A roof inspection examines the roof deck and framework, workmanship, attic insulation and ventilation, shingle condition, flashing, gutters and drainage, with findings, photos and recommended repairs documented in a report.

On the chimney side, cracked or spalling masonry, damaged crowns, deteriorating mortar joints and blockages are signs that a chimney may need attention before the winter season. A chimney inspection reviews accessible components, including flue liners, caps and crowns, for cracks, debris, creosote buildup and drafting or airflow issues, while inspection of concealed areas may involve video scanning or access beyond a basic visual check.

Unusual odors, smoke leaks and poor airflow are additional chimney warning signs to watch for during the heating season. Fall offers a window to notice problems such as staining, loose flashing, deteriorating mortar or minor leaks while they remain minor and easier to address.

Homeowners who notice any of these signs are encouraged to arrange a professional assessment before winter conditions make existing issues more difficult to reach or repair. Additional information on inspection services is available through GMT Home Services.

About GMT Home Services

GMT Home Services is a locally operated, family-owned exterior maintenance and inspection contractor serving homeowners across Connecticut. With more than 12 years of experience and more than 3,000 completed Connecticut jobs, the company provides chimney inspection, cleaning, repair and restoration alongside roof inspection, repair, replacement and maintenance services.