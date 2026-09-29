MAVI Emerges From Stealth With AI-Powered Marketplace for Global Accounting Talent

MAVI has emerged from stealth with an AI-powered talent marketplace that connects U.S. companies with global finance and accounting professionals. Founded in 2023 by Molly Liu and Aman Puri, the company focuses on mid-level and senior hires who can work with AI tools and join U.S. finance teams on a full-time, long-term basis.

MAVI also disclosed a $4 million seed round led by Harlem Capital that it raised last year. The company said it now has more than 3,000 accounting professionals on its platform, while customers include personal care company Athena Club.

MAVI Handles Cross-Border Hiring and Compliance

The company says it can help U.S. businesses onboard global accounting talent within days while managing cross-border contracts, legal requirements, compliance, and payroll. Its launch announcement said its network includes professionals from more than 20 countries.

Liu told TechCrunch that the U.S. accounting profession is shrinking while companies also need workers who understand how to use AI effectively. She said some businesses remain hesitant to hire internationally because of the complexity involved or concerns about the quality of overseas talent.

Liu previously worked at Ramp, Lyft, and Dropbox. She said those experiences convinced her that adding more automation tools would not solve every accounting problem because companies still need experienced people to make judgment calls.

AI Skills Are Changing Accounting Roles

Liu said AI could automate many entry-level finance and accounting positions, reducing the number of workers who eventually gain enough experience to move into mid-level roles. At the same time, she said senior finance employees are being asked to apply more reasoning as companies adopt additional AI tools.

MAVI defines an AI-proficient accountant as someone with strong accounting fundamentals who can direct AI tools, identify mistakes in their output, integrate large language models into finance workflows, and work with newer AI-native enterprise software. Liu contrasted that with traditional accountants who may understand the underlying finance work but have less experience managing AI systems.

The company positions itself as an AI-driven talent marketplace rather than a traditional staffing agency. It uses technology to match pre-vetted professionals with companies while supporting the administrative work involved in international employment.

Liu said experienced humans remain necessary even as software handles more routine accounting tasks. “Finance teams are now being pushed to do more with less,” she said.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.