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TurFresh Marks 150,000+ Artificial Turf Cleanings, Highlighting Its Specialized Approach to Odor Removal

ByEthan Lin

Sep 29, 2026

TurFresh is pleased to announce it has completed 150,000+ turf cleanings. The artificial turf cleaning company managed to achieve this incredible success thanks to its proprietary science that makes odor-free artificial grass possible.

It leverages BioX+ Cleaning Technology. This system uses a mineral-based formula to dismantle embedded odor molecules and organic stains at their source. As such, homeowners and businesses can improve the odor and appearance of their synthetic lawns.

What’s interesting about TurFresh’s formulas is that they were developed specifically for the odor-causing bacteria found in artificial grass. Products are non-toxic, biodegradable, kid- and pet-safe.

TurFresh is guided by the belief that it pays to work with nature instead of against it. As such, the firm continues to explore how its cleaning technologies can be applied to artificial turf, improving how it is cleaned, restored, and maintained.

The firm claims its proprietary technologies reduce the need for harsh chemicals while also eliminating pet odor that can sometimes impact enjoyment of synthetic turf. Most of its formulations are made using biodegradable and environmentally responsible ingredients that are safe for children and pets when they go outside to play.

About TurFresh

TurFresh is a family-owned company, founded 1999 with its HQ in Santa Ana, California. It has completed 150,000+ professional artificial grass cleanings to date and operates across five states including California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, Florida.

The firm entered the market before artificial grass maintenance was a recognized industry on a simple premise: synthetic turf isn’t maintenance-free. It now serves a wide variety of clients, including homeowners, HOAs, schools, doggy daycares, sports facilities, commercial properties.

For more information about TurFresh use the contact details below:

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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