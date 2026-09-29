Established Hull Heating Engineer Rebrands as Hull Boiler Services After Nearly Two Decades in Business

An established Hull heating business has relaunched as Hull Boiler Services , marking a new chapter for owner and Gas Safe registered heating engineer Steve Groke after almost two decades in business.

Steve started the business in 2008 as All Things Gas, which later became ATG Boiler Installations as boiler replacement became a major part of the work. After years spent installing boilers and travelling for heating work, he is bringing the focus closer to home, concentrating on boiler servicing, preventative maintenance and looking after existing heating systems across Hull and nearby parts of the East Riding.

Steve said: “ATG Boiler Installations doesn’t really reflect what we do now, which is why it made sense to change the name to Hull Boiler Services. I’ve spent a lot of years travelling and installing boilers, but I want to focus more on looking after customers locally in Hull, keeping boilers safe and running efficiently, and helping people get as much life as possible from the system they already have.”

The rebrand has been developed throughout summer 2026, including a new Hull Boiler Services website and a move of the business’s social media to the new identity. Steve believes routine servicing catches problems earlier and helps homeowners avoid breakdowns in the colder months.

With around 20 years in the heating industry, Steve services gas boilers from all major manufacturers. He is an Ideal Max Accredited Installer and attends Ideal training each year, and manufacturer training covering Worcester Bosch, Vaillant and Baxi.

The business has built a strong local reputation under its previous names, with more than 100 customer reviews, and will continue serving existing customers. The service area stays local, covering Hull and nearby East Riding communities including Beverley, Cottingham and Hessle. Boiler installations remain available, particularly for existing customers, but servicing and ongoing care now sit at the heart of the brand.

Steve added: “Hull Boiler Services simply describes the business much better. We’re local, we know boilers, and the focus now is on helping people look after what they already have.”

For more information about Hull Boiler Services use the contact details below: