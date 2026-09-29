Daniel Kallas, Real Estate Agent in Waukesha, WI, Sells Inherited and As-Is Homes Above Asking Price

Daniel Kallas , founder of Kallas Real Estate , is reporting a series of recent seller results that share an unlikely pattern: several of the strongest outcomes came from estate properties sold in as-is condition — homes needing roofs, flooring, and major updating that still drew multiple offers and closed well above asking price.

The results arrive in a Waukesha County market that continues to reward sellers who position correctly. In July 2026, 431 homes sold at a median price of $510,000, and sold homes averaged 100.51% of list price.

“Kallas Real Estate works with sellers in very different situations, and no two sales are exactly alike,” said Kallas. “Some clients need a fast, smooth relocation. Others are navigating an estate sale or trying to decide whether to invest in updates. Our role is to help them determine the smartest path based on their timeline, their property, and the current market.”

The Waukesha County Market in July 2026

In July 2026, 431 homes sold in Waukesha County. The median sold price was $510,000, while the average sold price was $585,481. The sold-to-list price ratio was 100.51%. During the same period, 563 new listings entered the market, with a median list price of $549,900. Active listings totaled 1,123, with a median active listing price of $625,000.

Inventory has recovered from the tightest years of the cycle, but the sold-to-list ratio above 100% indicates buyers are still competing for well-positioned homes. The gap between the $510,000 median sold price and the $625,000 median active price also suggests a portion of standing inventory is priced ahead of what the market is actually clearing.

Recent Seller Results

Wilshire — Brookfield. An estate property needing a new roof, flooring, and other updates. The seller preferred to sell as-is rather than renovate. The listing drew multiple offers and secured an accepted offer of $405,000 against a $350,000 list price — $55,000 above asking.

N. 115th St. — Milwaukee. Another estate property requiring significant work. Listed at $189,900, it attracted a $235,000 cash offer after roughly a week — approximately $45,100 above asking in existing condition.

149th St. — Brookfield. Sellers relocating to the Carolinas for a new job had roughly two weeks to sell. The team listed the home and secured an accepted offer within that window, with terms that let them proceed with a cross-country move.

Glenn Dr. — Waukesha. An estate property prepared for market by the family. It generated strong buyer interest during its first weekend and received an accepted offer above asking price.

46th St. — Milwaukee. A family invested in preparation — new flooring throughout, an updated kitchen, and an updated bathroom. The home received a strong offer at asking price during its first weekend.

Oklahoma Ave. Condo — Milwaukee. The family cleaned and made minor improvements to the estate property before listing. It received an accepted offer above asking within days.

Taken together, the results cover the full preparation spectrum — fully renovated, lightly refreshed, and untouched — and each approach produced a strong outcome when the property was positioned correctly from the start.

Why As-Is Estate Sales Are Working

The Wilshire and N. 115th St. results run against a common assumption: that an inherited home must be renovated before it can sell well.

In practice, a portion of the buyer pool is actively looking for properties they can update themselves, and pricing an as-is home to invite that competition can produce a better net result than a renovation the seller funds, manages, and waits on. For families settling an estate — often coordinating across siblings, on a probate timeline, and at a distance — the difference between a six-week as-is sale and a six-month renovation is substantial.

That work is a defined specialty at Kallas Real Estate, which maintains dedicated resources for probate sales, downsizing, and clean-out-and-sell situations where a property must be cleared before it can be listed.

The firm also publishes three free planning guides:

“Not every seller wants to take the same path, and not every property needs the same approach,” Kallas said. “The most important thing is helping clients understand their options and making a plan that fits their goals, whether that means doing updates, selling quickly, or marketing a property in its current condition.”

Twenty-Five Years and 1,000 Homes

Kallas entered real estate in 2001 and has sold roughly 1,000 homes since going independent in 2008. His cumulative sales volume exceeds $250 million, with more than 176 verified five-star reviews across platforms and a 98% average list-to-sale price ratio maintained since 2008.

That ratio is the number that connects to the recent results. Sustaining 98% across nearly two decades and a thousand transactions reflects a pricing discipline that applies whether a home is turnkey or needs a roof.

Communities Served

Kallas Real Estate serves sellers, buyers, families, and life-transition clients across Southeastern Wisconsin, with dedicated community pages for:

The team also serves Milwaukee and surrounding Waukesha and Milwaukee county communities.

Working With Kallas Real Estate

Sellers can request a free home valuation or start with the probate, downsizing, or fiduciary roadmap that matches their situation.

Buyers can search all listings, estimate payments with the mortgage calculator, or browse by feature — homes with acreage, homes with pools, homes with fireplaces, and historic homes.

To discuss a sale, contact Daniel Kallas directly.

About Daniel Kallas

Daniel Kallas is a REALTOR® and the founder of Kallas Real Estate, based with Keller Williams Milwaukee Southwest in New Berlin, Wisconsin, and serving Waukesha and Milwaukee counties.

He entered the real estate business in 2001 and has sold approximately 1,000 homes since going independent in 2008, accumulating more than $250 million in sales volume and over 176 verified five-star reviews. He specializes in real estate transitions — probate, estate sales, and downsizing — helping homeowners sell properties they have outgrown, inherited, or no longer need.

Kallas is known for putting client needs first and for helping motivated sellers close in a timely manner while maximizing the price the market allows. Learn more at KallasRE.com .

Connect with Daniel Kallas and Kallas Real Estate across trusted platforms to explore real estate services, property information, client feedback, and market updates through Google Business Profile , Zillow , Realtor.com , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , Yelp , and Apple Maps . Email: [email protected] .