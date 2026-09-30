Before Cremation: The Decision Window Colorado Families Don’t Know They Have

When a loved one dies unexpectedly, families are asked to make a series of fast decisions, often within the first day or two. One of those decisions is permanent, and many families don’t realize it until it’s too late to revisit: once cremation takes place, the chance for an independent medical examination is gone.

Postmortem Pathology, a Colorado-based provider of private autopsy and forensic pathology services, is encouraging families to understand this window before they finalize arrangements. The practice serves families throughout the state, including Denver, Colorado Springs, Pueblo and the surrounding mountain communities.

“Most families we speak with had questions from the very beginning, but no one told them there was a time to ask them,” said Dan Lingamfelter, D.O., Lead Pathologist at Postmortem Pathology. “Burial leaves options open. Cremation doesn’t. We want families to know they can pause, get answers, and then move forward with the arrangements they’ve chosen.”

Why the Timing Matters

A private autopsy before cremation gives families a detailed, independent look at the cause of death. It can be especially valuable when a death was sudden, when a loved one seemed healthy, when there are questions about care received beforehand, or when relatives want to understand whether a condition could affect other members of the family.

When burial has already taken place and questions remain, exhumation may be possible in some circumstances. Cremation offers no such second chance, which is why the practice urges families to decide before arrangements are final.

Who Performs an Autopsy?

Many families aren’t sure who performs an autopsy. A private examination is conducted by a forensic pathologist, a physician trained specifically to determine how and why a person died. Dr. Lingamfelter is board-certified in anatomic, clinical and forensic pathology.

“What a forensic pathologist does is look at everything together: the medical history, the examination, the lab work,” Dr. Lingamfelter said. “Families deserve an answer that makes sense of all of it, not just a line on a form.”

How Long Does an Autopsy Take?

Families often worry that an independent autopsy in Colorado will delay a memorial. In reality, how long an autopsy takes is usually shorter than people expect. The examination itself generally takes a couple of hours, preliminary findings are typically shared the same day, microscopic results follow within about a week, and the final autopsy report is usually completed within a month.

“There’s a common belief that asking for an autopsy means a long delay or a complicated process,” Dr. Lingamfelter said. “Usually it’s a phone call, some paperwork from the next of kin, and coordination with the funeral home. We handle the logistics so the family doesn’t have to, and cremation can still go forward afterward.”

How to Get an Autopsy Report You Can Understand

Families who choose a private exam receive a complete autopsy report along with a consultation that walks through the findings in plain language. For families wondering how to get an autopsy report that addresses their own questions, an independent exam puts that report directly in their hands. The team is also available to discuss scope and private autopsy cost before any commitment is made.

When to Call

Postmortem Pathology recommends that families reach out as early as possible after a death, ideally before cremation is scheduled. The practice is available seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. and serves families across the Front Range and beyond, including Denver, Colorado Springs, Longmont, Castle Rock, and Boulder.

For more information, visit Postmortem Pathology at postmortempath.com or read their guide on how long an autopsy takes.

About Postmortem Pathology

Postmortem Pathology provides private autopsy, independent autopsy and forensic pathology services to families, attorneys and insurers across Colorado, Missouri, Kansas, Arizona, Nevada, California and Utah. Led by Dan Lingamfelter, D.O., the practice offers thorough, confidential examinations and clear reporting for families seeking answers after a loss.