FABTECH 2026: How HyLaser PRO Supports More Productive Laser Cutting

As sheet metal production moves into continuous, high-intensity operation, the demands placed on laser cutting equipment go beyond cutting speed alone.

How much work can be completed in a single shift, whether consistent cutting quality can be maintained during continuous operation, and how smoothly different stages of production work together—all contribute to the equipment’s real-world production performance.

From October 21–23, 2026, Hymson Laser Machinery will showcase HyLaser PRO at FABTECH 2026 in Las Vegas, USA (Booth C159), featuring live laser cutting demonstrations.

Designed for continuous, high-intensity production environments, HyLaser PRO focuses on higher production efficiency, consistent processing quality, and continuous production, enabling machine performance to better support sustained sheet metal production.

Learn More ：https://youtu.be/13I3eyd6FOM

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01 | Higher Laser Cutting Efficiency: More Than Cutting Faster

In batch production, cutting speed is only one factor that affects output. Operational efficiency, machine operating pace, and material utilization are equally important.

HyLaser PRO simplifies the workflow from programming and nesting to laser cutting. Its 2.0 g acceleration enhances dynamic performance and reduces non-cutting travel time, while the SkyEye intelligent vision system improves material utilization through remnant recognition and optimized nesting.

HyLaser PRO is designed not simply to cut faster, but to deliver more productive output in every shift.

02 | Consistent Cutting Quality for Batch Production

The faster the production pace and the longer the continuous operating hours, the greater the demand for consistent cutting quality.

Built on stable laser output, HyLaser PRO combines intelligent cutting technologies to handle complex contours and fine geometries. Its precision interlocking machine bed provides a stable structural foundation for high-speed, high-load operation, helping reduce the impact of vibration and structural deformation on processing accuracy.

From cutting performance to its mechanical foundation, HyLaser PRO is designed to maintain stable, consistent processing quality throughout continuous production.

03 | Laser Cutting Automation for Continuous Production

Continuous production depends on more than the cutting process itself. Loading and unloading coordination, machine operating status, and response to unexpected conditions all affect the overall production pace.

HyLaser PRO can be integrated with the HyAuto automation solution to optimize material flow between loading, unloading, and cutting. Combined with intelligent assistance features such as automatic nozzle changing and collision protection, it supports stable, continuous machine operation and reduces the impact of unplanned downtime on the production pace.

Keep materials moving smoothly, keep the machine running steadily, and keep an efficient production pace going.

See HyLaser PRO Live at FABTECH 2026

Higher production efficiency, consistent processing quality, and continuous production all serve one goal: to better meet the real-world demands of continuous, high-intensity sheet metal production.

From October 21–23, 2026, visit Hymson Laser Machinery at Booth C159 at FABTECH 2026 in Las Vegas, USA, to see HyLaser PRO in action through live laser cutting demonstrations and talk with us about your sheet metal production needs.