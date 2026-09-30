One Metro, Two States: What Kansas City Families Should Know When a Death Crosses the State Line

Kansas City is one community in most ways that matter. People live in Overland Park and work downtown, shop in Olathe and see doctors in Missouri, and cross State Line Road without a second thought. But when a loved one dies unexpectedly, that invisible line can suddenly matter a great deal, and many families are left unsure which system is handling what.

Postmortem Pathology, a forensic pathology practice serving the Kansas City metro, is working to help families understand that their options for a private autopsy in Kansas City don’t depend on which side of the line a death occurred. The practice provides independent autopsy services to families throughout the region, including Kansas City, Kansas, Johnson County and the Missouri side of the metro.

“We hear the same thing from families all the time: he lived in Kansas, he passed away at a hospital in Missouri, and nobody could tell us who to call,” said Dan Lingamfelter, D.O., Lead Pathologist at Postmortem Pathology. “That confusion comes at the worst possible moment. Our job is to take that uncertainty off the family’s plate.”

Two States, Two Systems

When someone dies, the investigation falls under the rules of the place where it happened, not the place they called home. That distinction matters in the Kansas City region, where Missouri and Kansas each run the process their own way. That means a family in Kansas may find themselves dealing with offices, paperwork and timelines in Missouri, or the other way around, often with little explanation.

An independent autopsy in Kansas City gives families a separate path forward, whether or not an official examination has already taken place. The goal is a clear, thorough answer about cause of death from someone working on the family’s behalf.

Who Performs an Autopsy?

Many families are surprised to learn who performs an autopsy in Kansas City. A private examination is conducted by a forensic pathologist in Kansas City, a physician trained specifically to determine how and why a person died. Dr. Lingamfelter is board-certified in anatomic, clinical and forensic pathology.