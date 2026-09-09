Millionaire Momentum Influencer Collective – August 2026 Edition Gathers Seven World-Class Leaders to Help Entrepreneurs Claim Their Authority and Accelerate Their Impact

The August 2026 Edition of the Millionaire Momentum Influencer Collective is brought together seven world-class leaders — TEDx speakers, bestselling authors, award-winning strategists, and purpose-driven coaches — united by one mission: to help entrepreneurs step fully into their authority and build wealth, influence, and legacy with intention.

About the M2 Influencer Collective

This is not just another virtual event.

The M2 Influencer Collective is built on one belief: when you fully step into your inner authority, everything changes.

Not when the timing is perfect or when you finally feel ready, but when you decide to show up, step up, and make a difference. That’s when wealth builds, impact expands, and lives transform.

The Collective brings together entrepreneurs, coaches, speakers, authors, and leaders from different industries, backgrounds, and walks of life, united by one mission: creating more abundance so more people can be blessed.

Visibility is not just a marketing problem. It’s an identity problem.

Many people remain unseen because they are waiting for more credentials, proof, or permission. The Collective encourages leaders to claim their authority, share their gifts, and become visible to the people who need what they offer.

Each edition features leaders building businesses with purpose, expanding their influence, and using their expertise and resources to create meaningful impact.

Instead of competing, participants collaborate. Instead of dividing, they learn from one another.

Visibility leads to income. Income leads to impact. And impact is why we’re all here.

Whether you’re a business owner, coach, speaker, author, creative, or someone who knows they are called to more, this Collective is for you.

Featured Speakers & Their Gifts

This month’s Collective features seven leaders, each offering attendees a practical resource or gift.

Aly Porter — Host

PR & Media Strategist | Freedom Connector | Founder, Millionaire Momentum

Aly helps coaches, authors, speakers, and influencers get seen, get paid, and live free through strategic PR and media.

Gift: Millionaire Momentum Life — GET SEEN. GET PAID. LIVE FREE.

https://www.skool.com/millionairemomentumlife/about

Stacey Hall

Sales Success Strategist

Stacey Hall is the creator of The Lighthouse Path, a TEDx speaker, and five-time international bestselling author. She helps entrepreneurs build sales strategies rooted in clarity, trust, and authentic connection.

Gift: The Lighthouse Path Guide and Workbook

Discover the “Standing Still” Method for creating more sales with less effort while selling from alignment.

https://staceyannhall.com/lighthouse-book-gift

Annah Elizabeth

Human Blueprint Expert & Creator of The Five Facets®

Annah Elizabeth is a TEDx speaker and creator of The Five Facets® Philosophy on Healing. For more than 20 years, she has helped individuals and organizations better understand themselves and unlock their potential.

Gift: The Five Facets® Quick Clarity Guide

Identify what is creating conflict, clarify what you need, and create a practical action plan for moving forward.

https://annahelizabeth.com/blog/

Paris Cluff

Financial Coach

Paris Cluff has more than 25 years of experience helping families manage, protect, and grow their wealth. After rebuilding from significant financial hardship, he now helps others eliminate debt and build lasting wealth.

Gift: 30-Day Challenge E-Book

This 18-page guide offers strategies for reducing wasteful spending, creating cash flow, getting out of debt, building savings, and growing wealth.

http://pariscluff.com/freegift

Suzanne Castle

CEO and Chief Sparkle Officer

Suzanne Castle is the creator of The Sparkle Factor®, combining strategy, stagecraft, and neuroscience to help high-achieving women lead with greater presence and impact.

Gift: How to Stop Speaking for Free (By Accident)

This training reveals seven revenue leaks affecting speaking income and shows how to turn stages, podcasts, and workshops into profitable business assets.

https://suzannecastle.com/accident/

Mary Jo Wehniainen

Kingdom Business Strategist & Founder, Kingdom AI™

Mary Jo Wehniainen is a Kingdom Business Strategist, Certified AI Consultant, and bestselling author of The Kingdom AI Revolution. For nearly 30 years, she has helped entrepreneurs build impactful businesses without sacrificing peace or purpose.

Gift: The Effortless Sales Blueprint

A one-page map showing how to turn one small offer into consistent sales and attract ideal clients who are ready to buy.

https://www.EffortlessSalesBlueprint.com

Carrie KC West

Creator of the Hidden Story Intensive

Carrie KC West is an award-winning bestselling author and Master of Reinvention. Through The Life Rewrite System™, she helps people recognize hidden narratives, rewrite limiting patterns, and take ownership of what comes next.

Gift: Free 30-Minute Money Story Assessment

Uncover the hidden story that may be keeping you from financial freedom and begin your path to reinvention.

https://links.carriekcwest.com/widget/bookings/30-minute-meeting-carrie-clone

Corliss Rassyle

Purpose & Personal Power Expert

Corliss Rassyle is a Canadian inspirational speaker, certified Success Principles coach, Dare to Lead trainer, bestselling author, and founder of LEAD Conference Canada. She helps individuals step into their purpose and personal power.

Gift: Reinvention Roadmap

A practical resource for anyone feeling stuck and ready to reset, reflect, and reconnect with what comes next.

https://www.corliss.ca/reinvention-roadmap

The Spirit of the Collective

The Millionaire Momentum Influencer Collective is built around collaboration rather than competition.

Participants are encouraged to recognize the value of different perspectives, celebrate one another’s gifts, and learn from leaders who are creating impact in their own unique ways.

“I see how your gift is blessing the world. And I am better for having witnessed it.”

Be Seen by Millions. Make Millions. Bless Millions.

About the Host

Aly Porter is a PR & Media Strategist, Freedom Connector, and Founder of Millionaire Momentum. A wife, mother of four, and entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience across e-commerce, agency work, coaching, and AI, Aly understands what it takes to build from the ground up.

After experiencing what it meant to feel unseen in her own journey, she discovered her calling to help others step into visibility, authority, and influence.

Aly has been featured on NBC, CBS, FOX, USA Today, and other media outlets. Today, she helps coaches, authors, speakers, and influencers get seen by millions, make millions, and bless millions.

Get Connected

Join the movement and step into your next level of visibility, impact, and abundance.

Millionaire Momentum Life:

https://www.skool.com/millionairemomentumlife/about