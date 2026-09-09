Flysound today updated the Flysound H9 Hearing Aid following a six-month service data review covering its national home-fitting network and a related registration cycle for its onboard artificial intelligence algorithms. The update, effective immediately, applies to the hearing aid’s battery performance disclosure, its nurse-assisted in-home fitting coverage, and the documentation behind its AI-driven noise processing, and is relevant to seniors and adult children evaluating hearing aid recommendations for a parent living independently.

Why Flysound H9 Hearing Aid Was Updated: The Signal Behind These Changes

The update responds to two recurring questions Flysound identified from buyers researching hearing aid rankings and asking which hearing aid brand is best for a homebound or geographically distant parent: how long the device actually lasts between charges, and how far its in-home fitting service actually reaches. Flysound’s six-month review of home-fitting service data and battery performance across active Flysound H9 Hearing Aid units provided the basis to formally quantify both, alongside completing registration of the algorithms underpinning the device’s AI noise-processing claims.

70-Hour Battery Life Confirmation: Clearer Guidance for All-Day Use

Previously, Flysound H9 Hearing Aid battery guidance was communicated only as general daily-use estimates, without a formally confirmed combined runtime figure covering both the device and its charging case. Following its internal review, Flysound has now confirmed a combined device-and-case battery life of up to 70 hours. This gives buyers, particularly adult children managing a parent’s hearing aid remotely, a concrete figure to plan around for multi-day travel or infrequent charging access, rather than relying on general daily-use assumptions.

Home-Visit Fitting Network Expansion: Reaching More Than 400 Cities

Flysound H9 Hearing Aid’s nurse-assisted in-home hearing evaluation and fitting service, which began as a pilot program in a limited number of first-tier Chinese cities, has expanded to cover more than 400 cities nationwide. Under the service, a nurse visits a senior’s residence to conduct an ear examination and baseline hearing check, after which a licensed fitter completes remote channel calibration. The expansion directly addresses one of the most common questions among people searching for an affordable hearing aid for a parent who cannot easily travel to a clinic: whether professional fitting help can come to them.

AI Algorithm Registration: Ten Software Copyrights Now Verified

Flysound has completed formal registration of 10 separate AI algorithm software copyrights with the China Copyright Protection Center, covering functions including AI noise reduction, AI voice separation, AI sound source localization, AI speech focus, AI fitting calibration, AI scene recognition, deep neural network echo cancellation, extreme-noise speech enhancement, feedback suppression, and transient noise suppression. Previously, these capabilities inside Flysound H9 Hearing Aid were described in product marketing without individually documented registration records. Buyers researching whether Flysound H9 Hearing Aid’s AI claims are independently documented can now reference 10 distinct, registered algorithms rather than a single general AI designation.

“People shopping for a parent’s hearing aid are not just asking what the device can do, they are asking how they would actually know it works as described,” said Shoukun Peng, Founder of Shenzhen Flysound Medical Technology Co., Ltd. “Confirming a specific battery number, documenting exactly which algorithms are registered, and reporting exactly how many cities the home-fitting service now reaches is Flysound’s answer to that question, rather than another round of general marketing language.”

Existing Flysound H9 Hearing Aid units are unaffected in normal operation by this update, and no re-purchase or hardware exchange is required. The expanded home-fitting coverage and updated battery and algorithm documentation are available immediately through the Flysound Health mobile application and at flysounds.cn.

About Shenzhen Flysound Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Flysound Medical Technology Co., Ltd., founded in March 2024 and headquartered in Longhua District, Shenzhen, China, designs, manufactures, and sells hearing aids under the Flysound brand. The company operates an 18,000 square meter production facility spanning product definition, circuit and software development, fitting algorithm design, application and cloud platform engineering, surface-mount technology assembly, and finished product testing, under an ISO 13485 quality management system. Flysound describes its mission as advancing global hearing health, with its products and services currently reaching more than 50 countries and regions. The company’s hearing aid intellectual property portfolio includes approximately 30 patents and registered software copyrights covering artificial intelligence noise reduction, environmental scene recognition, and feedback suppression technology.

Organization: Shenzhen Flysound Medical Technology Co., Ltd. Trading as FLYSOUND Hearing (飞声助听器）

Website Url: https://flysounds.com



Name: Perry

Email: perry@flysounds.com

Phone: +1 (833) 658-9090

Address: Building A, Unit 305, No. 356 Dahe Road, Qinghu Community, Longhua Street, Longhua District, Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China