CyberAttack.ai Launches AI-Native Cybersecurity Platform for Continuous Threat Detection and Remediation

CyberAttack.ai today announced the launch of its AI-native cybersecurity platform designed to help organizations continuously identify, prioritize and remediate cyber risk.

The platform brings together attack-surface monitoring, vulnerability detection, security testing, threat intelligence, risk prioritization and AI-assisted remediation in a single environment. CyberAttack.ai is designed for companies that want a more continuous and automated approach to cybersecurity rather than relying primarily on periodic scans, annual assessments and disconnected point solutions.

“Cybersecurity has become too fragmented and too reactive,” said Nate Nead, CEO of CyberAttack.ai. “Most companies are juggling multiple tools for vulnerability scanning, threat intelligence, penetration testing, cloud security and remediation. CyberAttack.ai is designed to bring those functions together and use AI agents to help security teams understand what matters, what is exposed and what should be fixed first.”

Continuous Security Monitoring

CyberAttack.ai continuously evaluates an organization’s technology environment for changes, weaknesses and potential exposure.

The platform can monitor domains, subdomains, public applications, APIs, cloud infrastructure, software dependencies, authentication systems, network services and other internet-facing assets. As infrastructure changes, CyberAttack.ai can identify newly exposed systems, configuration issues, outdated software and other potential vulnerabilities.

Instead of producing a static snapshot, the platform is designed to maintain a continuously updated view of an organization’s attack surface and security posture.

“Most organizations do not have a shortage of alerts. They have a shortage of context,” said Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer of CyberAttack.ai. “The challenge is determining which findings actually create meaningful business risk. CyberAttack.ai is built to help teams move past alert volume and focus on the vulnerabilities that are most likely to matter.”

AI Security Agents

At the center of CyberAttack.ai is an agent-based architecture designed to automate repetitive security analysis.

Specialized AI agents can perform functions such as infrastructure discovery, vulnerability analysis, attack-path evaluation, threat-intelligence correlation, cloud-security review, application-security analysis and remediation planning.

Organizations can configure agents to operate automatically, require human approval for specific actions or work alongside internal security teams.

CyberAttack.ai can also analyze relationships between individual vulnerabilities. Rather than treating every issue as an isolated finding, the platform is designed to evaluate how multiple weaknesses could potentially be combined into a broader attack path.

This allows security teams to understand not only whether a vulnerability exists, but also how significant it may be within the context of the organization’s overall environment.

“AI changes the economics of cybersecurity testing,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer of CyberAttack.ai. “Historically, comprehensive security reviews were expensive enough that many organizations performed them periodically. The opportunity with CyberAttack.ai is to move toward continuous testing and continuous visibility as infrastructure changes.”

Risk-Based Prioritization

One of the platform’s primary goals is reducing vulnerability noise.

Traditional vulnerability-management systems can produce thousands of findings ranked largely by technical severity. CyberAttack.ai is designed to incorporate additional context, including internet exposure, business criticality, exploit availability, existing security controls, asset importance and potential impact.

The result is a prioritized remediation workflow intended to help organizations determine which security issues deserve immediate attention and which can be addressed later.

CyberAttack.ai can also correlate an organization’s exposure with newly disclosed vulnerabilities, public exploits, malware activity, ransomware campaigns, vendor advisories and other threat-intelligence sources.

When a new vulnerability or attack technique emerges, security teams can use the platform to determine whether relevant systems exist within their environment and assess the potential level of exposure.

From Detection to Remediation

CyberAttack.ai is designed to extend beyond vulnerability discovery.

For supported findings, the platform can provide remediation recommendations, configuration guidance, patching recommendations, code-level suggestions and verification procedures. Security teams can then retest affected systems after remediation to determine whether identified weaknesses have been resolved.

“The remediation side is where a significant amount of security work slows down,” said Eric Lamanna, Vice President of Business Development at CyberAttack.ai. “Identifying a vulnerability is only the first step. The real value comes from helping technical teams understand the issue, determine the appropriate response and validate that the problem has actually been fixed.”

CyberAttack.ai also maintains a historical record of findings, remediation activity and retesting, giving organizations a way to measure changes in their cybersecurity posture over time.

The platform can support technical security programs associated with frameworks such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, PCI DSS and CIS Controls. It is not intended to replace formal certification or independent audit requirements, but can assist organizations in continuously evaluating many of the underlying technical controls.

Built for Internal Security Teams and Service Providers

CyberAttack.ai is designed for security teams, IT departments, software developers, DevSecOps organizations, managed security providers, cybersecurity consultants and enterprise operators.

The platform can also support multi-company environments, allowing private equity firms, holding companies, managed service providers and larger enterprise groups to evaluate security posture across multiple organizations.

Customers requiring deeper technical support can also access human-led services including penetration testing, cloud-security assessments, application-security reviews, security architecture, vulnerability assessments and custom cybersecurity engineering.

“AI can automate a significant amount of security analysis, but experienced cybersecurity professionals will remain critical,” Nead added. “Our objective is not to eliminate the human layer. It is to automate repetitive work, increase the frequency of security testing and give people better information to work from.”

About CyberAttack.ai

CyberAttack.ai is an AI-native cybersecurity platform designed to help organizations continuously discover, analyze, prioritize and remediate cybersecurity risks.

The platform combines artificial intelligence, autonomous security agents, attack-surface monitoring, vulnerability analysis, threat intelligence, security testing and AI-assisted remediation in a unified environment.

CyberAttack.ai is built around a continuous-security model intended to give organizations ongoing visibility into their technology environment as infrastructure, applications and threats evolve. The platform is designed for internal security teams, software developers, enterprises, managed security providers and organizations managing security across multiple businesses.

About DEV.co

DEV.co is a software development and artificial intelligence engineering company that designs, builds and deploys custom software platforms for startups, middle-market companies and enterprise organizations.

DEV.co provides services spanning artificial intelligence development, custom software engineering, SaaS development, cloud infrastructure, API development, data engineering, workflow automation, cybersecurity and enterprise software integration.

DEV.co provides the engineering and development capabilities supporting CyberAttack.ai and other AI-native software initiatives.