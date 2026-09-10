Sanford residents have dealt with several water-service issues during August, including a water-main repair, a planned outage and a precautionary boil-water advisory, bringing renewed attention to the difference between problems in the public water system and problems within a home’s plumbing.

On Aug. 26, TriRiver Water reported that crews were repairing a water main near Valley Road and Wildwood Drive after a previously repaired band broke again. Water was temporarily shut off for customers at the intersection, while nearby customers were advised that they could experience low water pressure or discolored water during the work.

That same day, the utility announced separate water-line work affecting Wilkins Drive between Keats Road and Spring Lane, including Keats Road and Brentwood Place. TriRiver Water scheduled a six-hour outage from 6 p.m. to midnight for Aug. 28 and again cautioned nearby customers about possible low pressure or discoloration during repairs.

Those disruptions followed a boil-water advisory earlier in the month in southern Lee County. TriRiver Water said water serving Oakleaf Road tested positive for total coliform bacteria on Aug. 8, prompting an advisory that was later expanded to Eakes Road, Cedar Lane Road, Hancock Road, Blakely Road and Old Jefferson Davis Highway. The utility reported that E. coli tests remained negative while crews flushed the system and continued sampling. ABC11 reported that the advisory was lifted Aug. 13 after subsequent samples tested free of the bacteria.

Utility-side repairs and water-quality advisories are handled by the public water provider, but problems that remain isolated to an individual property after normal service returns can point to conditions within the home’s plumbing. Comfort First Heating & Cooling’s Sanford plumbing services include pipe repair and replacement, drain cleaning, water-heater service, water filtration and softening systems, fixture repairs, sump pumps and slab-leak repair.

“Recent water-service issues are a good reminder for homeowners to know where their main shutoff is and to pay attention when something changes inside the house,” said Adam Hagen,

General Manager of Comfort First Heating & Cooling. “If the utility says normal service has been restored but one home still has unusually low pressure, leaking fixtures or another plumbing problem, that is when it makes sense to determine whether the issue is on the property.”

Sanford-area homeowners can take several practical steps:

Sign up for TriRiver Water alerts for notices about outages, repairs and water-quality advisories.

Locate the home’s main water shutoff before an emergency makes it necessary.

Follow all TriRiver Water instructions during a boil-water advisory rather than relying on normal household filtration alone.

Check beneath sinks, around toilets and near the water heater for active leaks or unexpected moisture.

If low pressure or discoloration affects multiple nearby homes, check with the utility first; if a problem remains isolated to one home after service is restored, consider having the home’s plumbing inspected.

For Sanford service information, visit

https://www.yourcomfortfirst.com/triangle-area/service-area/sanford-nc/ or call (833) 861-4635.

About Comfort First Heating & Cooling

Comfort First Heating & Cooling provides HVAC, plumbing and standby-generator services in Sanford and throughout multiple North Carolina service regions. Better Business Bureau records list the Sanford-based company as starting Oct. 1, 2010 and show North Carolina license #27085; the company’s website also lists licenses #27085 and #21474 and describes its HVAC technicians and plumbers as licensed and certified. The company reports a 4.6 Google rating and more than 4,500 reviews.

Media Contact Adam Hagen General Manager

Comfort First Heating & Cooling Phone: (919) 295-3421

Email: reception@yourcomfortfirst.com Website: https://www.yourcomfortfirst.com/

7001 Lark Lane

Sanford

North Carolina

United States

(919) 295-3421

https://yourcomfortfirst.com/