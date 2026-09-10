QGI Names Founder Dr. Sam Sammane Chief Executive Officer

Founder and architect of the company’s deterministic AI platform takes the helm as QGI moves into commercial release across regulated industries.

Dr. Sam Sammane Chief Executive Officer of QGI

San Diego, California — [09/09/2026] — Quantum General Intelligence, Inc. (QGI) today announced that its founder and Executive Chairman, Dr. Sam Sammane, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Dr. Sammane, who designed the company’s core technology, will continue to lead research and engineering alongside co-founder MhD Waseem Al Sammane, Chief Innovation Officer.

The appointment follows the departure of Dain Ehring, who has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer. The company thanks him for his contribution during its formation.

The problem QGI was built to solve

Generative AI has transformed how software is written, how documents are drafted and how information is retrieved. It has not transformed the industries that need it most — because in those industries, an answer that cannot be explained is an answer that cannot be used.

A lender must be able to show a regulator why a loan was approved or declined. A pharmaceutical manufacturer must be able to demonstrate to an inspector that every batch record was reviewed against the correct standard. A compliance officer must be able to reproduce, months later, exactly how a decision was reached. Probabilistic models that produce different outputs from the same inputs, and that cannot show their reasoning, fail these tests by design.

QGI was founded on a different premise: that AI can be deterministic — producing the same result from the same inputs every time — and explainable, with every step of reasoning open to inspection. Not as a constraint on capability, but as the foundation for deploying AI where the stakes are highest.

The technology

QGI’s platform combines neural and symbolic reasoning in a single architecture. Neural models handle perception, language and pattern recognition. A symbolic reasoning layer applies rules, constraints and formal logic, producing decisions that can be traced, audited and reproduced.

At the centre of the platform is QGI’s memory engine, built on a hypergraph architecture that integrates diverse data sources into a single, queryable structure. The engine allows the platform to hold context across sessions, connect information across documents and systems, and reason over structured and unstructured data together — with materially lower latency than conventional retrieval approaches.

The platform runs on QGI’s own proprietary models, including QGI Ultra, designed for transparency and reproducibility, and works alongside leading external models where customers prefer them. It exposes a full SDK, API and agent framework, so that customers and partners can build their own applications, agents and workflows on the platform rather than waiting for QGI to build them.

The result is a system in which AI can be given real responsibility in regulated environments: reviewing documents against rules, extracting and validating data, flagging exceptions, and producing outputs that stand up to audit.

The product portfolio

QGI is moving from development into commercial release across a set of products built on the same platform:

QGI Studio — a browser-based workspace that lets anyone build, test and run applications and agents on the platform with no installation and no infrastructure. Users sign in, describe what they need, and produce working applications in a session.

Deep GMP — a compliance and audit environment for FDA-regulated industries, supporting batch record review, inspection readiness and regulatory audit. Launched in partnership with an established FDA-inspection consultancy.

QGI Finance — an edition built for regulated lenders, servicers and compliance functions, supporting loan file review, pre-purchase audit, document validation and rules-based decisioning. In beta, with full release targeted for October.

Vertical applications — the platform allows industry-specific applications to be built and deployed in days rather than months. Further editions are in development for clinical trials, life sciences quality, and public-sector Private AI use.

Deployment — the platform is available as a hosted service and as a private, on-premises or air-gapped deployment for organizations with data-residency, sovereignty or security requirements.

Leadership

“I started this company because I believed AI could be held to a real standard of accountability, and that the industries which needed that most were being offered the least of it,” said Dr. Sammane. “We now have a platform that does what we set out to build. It gives the same answer every time, it shows its work, and it can be deployed where the data has to stay. My job as CEO is simple: ship it, put it in customers’ hands, and prove in production that explainable AI is not a compromise but an advantage.”

“Sam designed this architecture and he understands it more deeply than anyone,” said MhD Waseem Al Sammane, co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer. “We have spent the last year making the engine work. The next year is about making it matter to customers. Having the person who built the technology leading the company is exactly right for that stage.”

About Dr. Sam Sammane

Dr. Sammané is a three-time founder, scientist and technologist with more than two decades of experience building and scaling technology companies.

His background spans regulated industries: he has built software for FDA-regulated environments and led organizations through SOC 2 and ISO 27001 compliance, experience that directly informed QGI’s design.

He leads the company’s research, engineering and product direction, and is a frequent speaker on explainable and accountable AI.

About QGI

Quantum General Intelligence, Inc. builds deterministic, neuro-symbolic AI for regulated industries — environments where every decision must be explainable, auditable and reproducible. The company’s platform combines proprietary models, a hypergraph memory engine and a symbolic reasoning layer, exposed through a browser-based studio, an SDK and an agent framework. The platform is developed entirely in-house and is proprietary to the company.

QGI is headquartered in San Diego, California. © 2026 Quantum General Intelligence Inc. All rights reserved.