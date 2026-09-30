SEO App Launches SERP Sensor to Monitor AI Overviews

SEOApp, a search engine optimization platform based in Montgomeryville, Pennsylvania, announced on September 23, 2026, that it has expanded its SERP Sensor engine to deliver native tracking of Google AI Overviews directly within search engine results pages. The update allows digital agencies and brands to measure how AI-generated summaries affect their organic search visibility alongside standard listings.

The expanded SERP Sensor engine tracks keyword and full-phrase positions daily, flagging search volatility and identifying where AI Overviews appear next to traditional organic results. Agencies manage this tracking through the same dashboard used for SEOApp‘s existing rank-tracking and reporting tools, and the AI Overview monitoring is included in standard subscriptions.

The new tracking capability is built to work alongside SEOApp’s technical site audits and automated client reporting, which the platform offers through its white label SEO audit tool. The platform also connects directly with Google Search Console, giving agencies a single view of organic queries, site health, and now AI-driven search features.

“We built SEOApp to give businesses clear, actionable search clarity without the complexity,” said Nick Quirk, Founder of SEOApp. “By tracking every key search term daily and integrating directly with Google Search Console, we show you what you actually rank for. We pair deep technical site audits with plain-English fixes and automated reporting so you can spend less time interpreting data and more time growing traffic.”

SEOApp’s rank tracking and reporting tools originated from agency operations at SEO Locale, where its founder managed search performance for client accounts before building the software to replace fragmented tool stacks. That background shaped the platform’s approach to combining daily tracking, technical audits, and white-label reporting in a single subscription.

About SEOApp

SEOApp is a search engine optimization software platform founded by Nick Quirk for agencies, freelancers, in-house teams, and business owners. Quirk builds and maintains the platform’s tracking engine, integrations, automations, and reports. The software supports projects for individual websites and agencies managing multiple client accounts.