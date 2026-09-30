Momcozy Publishes 30-Point Nursery and Baby Gear Safety Checklist for National Baby Safety Month

Momcozy published its 30-point Nursery and Baby Gear Safety Checklist , now available on the company’s website. Released for National Baby Safety Month, the checklist guides parents step-by-step through practical safety checks in the sleep space, monitoring equipment, feeding and living areas, and on-the-go gear. The baby safety checklist is available on the Momcozy blog.

Why a Checklist Matters

September is National Baby Safety Month, established by the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA). Caregivers have access to a wide range of product-use and safety information, but reviewing guidance across different products and areas of the home can be time-consuming. The Momcozy checklist brings together instructions that come with individual products and public safety guidance into practical checks that parents can complete during an initial review and revisit as their baby grows and their needs change. The checklist is not medical advice or a substitute for medical evaluation. Caregivers should consult their child’s healthcare provider for medical questions and concerns and follow the instructions provided with each product.

The 30-point checklist is designed as an easy-to-reference resource covering different areas of the home and gear used outside it. The downloadable PDF can be printed and kept at home, allowing caregivers to revisit the checks as their child grows and their needs change.

The Sleep Space and the Devices Around It

Always put your child to sleep with a clear sleep surface. Remove pillows, blankets and all other items. If you have a video baby monitor, place the camera where the manual states it should be and secure the power cord so that your child cannot pull it down. Follow the product manual for the monitor’s power requirements and notification features. Also secure any cords from other nursery items. You should also adjust any other nursery items to have notifications turned on. These items may include a baby sound machine . If you use a baby sound machine, make sure it is placed at the distance specified in the product manual, set the volume according to the manufacturer’s instructions, and make sure the timer is on if the device has one. Always refer to the product manual for specific notification and safe use features.

Gear for On-the-Go Safety

Safety checks also extend beyond the nursery to gear used while on the go. The checklist includes practical checks for preparing gear before outings. Brakes and harnesses on baby strollers should be checked before each outing. It is important to check the age and weight limits printed on the product label. The checklist reminds parents to make sure the fold lock is engaged before use. Baby carriers also should be checked to ensure the fit and position follow the product manual. These checks are intended to be revisited regularly and before use, while product-specific fit, positioning and usage guidance should come from the manufacturer’s instructions.

Feeding and Living Areas

Beyond the nursery and outings, the guide also extends to everyday feeding routines and living areas.. The checklist includes practical reminders for high chair use, such as buckling straps and setting up the chair according to the manufacturer’s instructions.For example, high chair straps should be buckled as instructed, and the chair should be secured according to the product instructions.

Other recommendations relate to the safety of small appliances such as bottle warmers and their placement out of the reach of babies. Highlighting the importance of appliance safety, the Momcozy D8 DeepClean Bottle Washer was recently featured in a special 55-second “Baby Safety Month” segment on the KTLA 5 Morning News. The broadcast program reaches an average of 5.8 million households, while its digital counterpart attracts 6,466,253 unique monthly visitors (UMV).

The checklist further addresses the safety of the environment by recommending the use of locked cabinets to store unsafe and/or sharp objects out of sight when a baby begins to crawl and explore.

The complete 30-point baby safety checklist is available on the Momcozy website.

About Momcozy

Momcozy was founded in 2018 with a clear purpose: to help moms feel more comfortable, confident, and supported during one of life’s most meaningful and demanding transitions.

Today, Momcozy is a global leader in maternal innovation, redefining care through technology designed around real motherhood. Chosen by more than 6 million moms and families¹ across 80 countries and regions, Momcozy holds the global #1 market share in wearable breast pumps² and continues to develop nursing bras, care essentials, and smart solutions that support moms from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond.

Recognizing that motherhood deserves more than products alone, Momcozy offers expert guidance, thoughtful technology, and a growing global community to support moms in who they are becoming. At the heart of Momcozy is a belief that motherhood isn’t a destination, but a lifelong journey. Moms deserve to feel seen, supported, and empowered along the way.

Momcozy’s products are sold directly on the brand’s website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. To learn more about Momcozy, visit www.momcozy.com.

1.Momcozy global sales data as of June 2026. “Moms and families” is used to describe our brand audience.

2.Based on global market share of wearable breast pumps, Grand View Research 2024.