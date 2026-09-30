Nick Mayer Lincoln Mayfield Announces Availability of the 2027 Lincoln Aviator

Nick Mayer Lincoln Mayfield is announcing the arrival of the 2027 Lincoln Aviator , bringing the latest model year of Lincoln’s three-row luxury SUV into the dealership’s new-vehicle inventory.

Current dealership listings show 2027 Aviator models in multiple configurations, including Premiere, Reserve and Black Label models. The dealership’s inventory records also show an Aviator Reserve listed as in stock, while additional vehicles are identified as dealer ordered.

“The arrival of the 2027 Aviator gives customers an opportunity to begin researching the newest version of one of Lincoln’s three-row SUVs,” said a Nick Mayer Lincoln Mayfield representative. “With multiple configurations represented in the current inventory, customers can examine the differences in equipment, drivetrain and interior appointments across the lineup.”

The 2027 Aviator continues with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 producing 400 horsepower and 415 lb.-ft. of torque. Lincoln offers rear-wheel drive and available all-wheel drive, depending on configuration. The model provides three rows of seating and can accommodate up to seven passengers.

The 2027 model also marks a change in the Aviator’s in-vehicle technology. Lincoln has replaced the previous SYNC system with the Lincoln Digital Experience, which incorporates Google apps and services through a 13.2-inch center display and 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster.

Lincoln’s 2027 Aviator lineup includes the Premiere, Reserve and Black Label configurations. The Premiere establishes the core configuration with the twin-turbocharged V6, adaptive suspension, heated front seats and steering wheel, Lincoln Co-Pilot360 Drive 2.0, captain’s chairs and Lincoln BlueCruise.

The Reserve configuration adds available equipment including the Illumination Package, Adaptive Pixel LED headlamps, Dynamic Handling Package with Air Glide Suspension and a panoramic Vista Roof. The Black Label represents the highest equipment level within the Aviator range and is offered with all-wheel drive.

The model’s arrival is significant within Lincoln’s current SUV portfolio because the Aviator occupies the three-row midsize luxury SUV segment between the brand’s smaller Corsair and Nautilus and its larger Navigator. Lincoln’s current showroom identifies the 2027 Aviator alongside the 2027 Navigator and 2027 Corsair Hybrid.

The availability of the 2027 Aviator also gives customers in Mayfield Heights and surrounding Northeast Ohio communities an opportunity to compare the latest model against other vehicles in the luxury three-row SUV segment. Individual inventory listings provide configuration-specific information that can vary between vehicles.

Because new-vehicle inventory changes as vehicles arrive, are delivered or are sold, availability of individual Aviator configurations may change. Current dealership records should therefore be used when determining which specific 2027 Aviator vehicles are available at a given time.

Nick Mayer Lincoln Mayfield is located at 6180 Mayfield Road in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. The dealership provides Lincoln vehicle sales, service and parts operations for customers throughout the greater Cleveland and Northeast Ohio area.

About Nick Mayer Lincoln Mayfield

Nick Mayer Lincoln Mayfield is a Lincoln dealership in Mayfield Heights, Ohio . The dealership provides new and pre-owned Lincoln vehicles along with service, parts and other vehicle ownership resources for customers in Mayfield Heights and surrounding Northeast Ohio communities.

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