Nick Mayer Chevrolet of Dickson Announces 2027 Chevrolet Equinox Availability in Dickson

Nick Mayer Chevrolet of Dickson is announcing the availability of the 2027 Chevrolet Equinox , giving drivers in Dickson and surrounding Middle Tennessee communities an opportunity to explore Chevrolet’s latest SUV in current dealership inventory.

The dealership’s online inventory currently includes 2027 Chevrolet Equinox LT and RS models. The availability provides local shoppers with two distinct configurations of the Equinox, while Chevrolet’s 2027 lineup also includes the ACTIV trim. The Equinox is designed around everyday transportation, family use, commuting and weekend driving, with a combination of turbocharged performance, available all-wheel drive and adaptable interior space.

“The arrival of the 2027 Equinox gives local SUV shoppers another current Chevrolet option to consider as they compare configurations, equipment and drivetrain choices,” said a Nick Mayer Chevrolet of Dickson representative. “Our team can help customers review the available Equinox models and identify the configuration that fits their driving needs.”

The 2027 Chevrolet Equinox uses a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine producing 175 horsepower and 203 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission is paired with the engine, while available all-wheel drive provides an additional drivetrain option for drivers who regularly encounter changing road conditions. Chevrolet also lists a towing capacity of up to 1,500 pounds when properly equipped.

Inside, the Equinox provides seating for five and offers up to 63.5 cubic feet of maximum cargo capacity. Chevrolet equips the SUV with an 11.3-inch diagonal infotainment touchscreen, while available features include HD Surround Vision and other technology designed to support visibility, connectivity and daily vehicle use. The 2027 Equinox also includes more than 15 standard safety and driver-assistance features.

The LT configuration emphasizes everyday versatility with features such as heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and the 11.3-inch infotainment touchscreen. The RS introduces a different exterior treatment with black mirrors, moldings, emblems and badging, along with standard 19-inch wheels and available 20-inch machined wheels. Chevrolet describes the ACTIV as an adventure-oriented configuration with all-terrain tires and a uniquely tuned suspension.

The 2027 Chevrolet Equinox joins Nick Mayer Chevrolet of Dickson’s broader new Chevrolet inventory at 2211 Highway 46 South in Dickson. The dealership serves drivers from Dickson, Burns, White Bluff, Vanleer, Charlotte, Kingston Springs, Fairview and surrounding Middle Tennessee communities.

Customers can review current 2027 Chevrolet Equinox availability through the dealership’s online inventory and contact Nick Mayer Chevrolet of Dickson for additional information about individual vehicles, configurations and availability.

About Nick Mayer Chevrolet of Dickson

Nick Mayer Chevrolet of Dickson is a family-owned and operated Chevrolet dealership in Dickson , Tennessee. The dealership offers new Chevrolet cars, trucks and SUVs, along with pre-owned vehicles, financing, service and parts resources for drivers throughout Middle Tennessee.

﻿﻿