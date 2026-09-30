Nick Mayer Ford Mayfield Announces Expansion of Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Inventory

Nick Mayer Ford Mayfield has announced an expansion of its hybrid and electric vehicle inventory , broadening its selection of electrified Ford vehicles for customers researching different powertrain options.

The expansion reflects the growing range of electrified vehicles within Ford’s current lineup. Ford’s U.S. portfolio includes traditional hybrid models, plug-in hybrids and fully electric vehicles, giving customers multiple approaches to vehicle electrification rather than a single powertrain configuration.

“Expanding our hybrid and electric vehicle inventory gives customers more opportunities to explore Ford’s evolving range of electrified vehicles,” said a Nick Mayer Ford Mayhfield representative. “The expanded selection allows shoppers to compare different powertrain technologies and consider which type of vehicle best fits their driving needs, daily use and expectations.”

Ford’s current hybrid lineup includes the Maverick Hybrid and F-150 Hybrid, while the Escape is offered in both hybrid and plug-in hybrid configurations. The Mustang Mach-E represents Ford’s all-electric SUV offering, while the E-Transit provides an electric option for commercial customers.

The different powertrain types serve distinct purposes. A conventional hybrid combines a gasoline engine with an electric motor and battery system without requiring routine external charging. A plug-in hybrid adds the ability to recharge its battery from an external power source, while an all-electric vehicle relies entirely on electric propulsion and a rechargeable battery.

Ford’s current electrified lineup illustrates the range of these technologies. The 2026 Maverick Hybrid uses a 2.5-liter hybrid powertrain, while the F-150 is available with a 3.5-liter PowerBoost full hybrid powertrain. Ford also lists the Escape Hybrid, Escape Plug-in Hybrid and Mustang Mach-E among its current electrified vehicles.

The expansion gives customers another way to organize their vehicle research according to how they intend to use a vehicle. Drivers considering a hybrid can compare gasoline-electric powertrains, while shoppers interested in charging can examine plug-in hybrid and fully electric alternatives.

Electrified vehicles also represent a broader change in the way manufacturers are structuring vehicle lineups. Ford’s current product information places electric and hybrid vehicles across SUVs, trucks and commercial vehicles rather than restricting electrification to a single vehicle category.

For customers researching hybrid and electric vehicles in Mayfield Heights and surrounding communities, the expanded inventory provides a dedicated starting point for comparing available electrified models. Individual vehicle listings can then be evaluated according to model, powertrain, equipment, range, charging requirements and other specifications.

As with other new-vehicle inventory, availability can change as vehicles arrive, are sold or are added to the dealership’s inventory. The dealership’s dedicated EV and Hybrid Vehicles resource provides a current reference point for customers researching available electrified Ford vehicles.

About Nick Mayer Ford Mayfield

Nick Mayer Ford Mayfield is a Ford dealership serving Mayfield Heights and surrounding communities. The dealership provides new and pre-owned vehicle sales, automotive service and parts resources, including access to Ford vehicles with conventional, hybrid and electric powertrain technologies.

﻿﻿