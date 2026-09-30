Nick Mayer Chevrolet Lewisburg Announces The 2027 Chevrolet Traverse Availability to Lewisburg, Tennessee Drivers

Nick Mayer Chevrolet Lewisburg is expanding its new-vehicle inventory with the 2027 Chevrolet Traverse , bringing Chevrolet’s latest three-row SUV to its Lewisburg location as the new model year enters the market.

The dealership’s online inventory currently lists multiple 2027 Traverse vehicles, including LT, Z71 and RS configurations. The listings provide shoppers with a way to review available vehicles by trim and individual equipment while researching the latest Traverse model year.

The 2027 Chevrolet Traverse continues Chevrolet’s three-row SUV lineup with seating for up to eight passengers, while the manufacturer lists up to 98 cubic feet of cargo volume. Chevrolet also identifies a standard 17.7-inch infotainment screen and more than 20 standard safety and driver-assistance features among the model’s equipment.

The Traverse lineup is structured around different approaches to three-row SUV ownership. The LT is offered with a 2.5-liter turbocharged engine and an eight-speed transmission, along with seven-passenger seating and available eight-passenger seating. Smart Slide Seats, an AutoSense Power Liftgate and the 17.7-inch touchscreen are also part of the LT configuration.

The Z71 adds equipment intended for drivers who place greater emphasis on capability, including Terrain Mode, Hill Descent Control, an advanced twin-clutch all-wheel-drive system, off-road suspension and a skid plate. The RS takes a different approach with sport-oriented exterior details, 22-inch wheels and standard Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance technology.

For shoppers researching higher levels of equipment, the 2027 Traverse High Country adds premium interior materials, wood trim accents, distinctive High Country badging and standard Super Cruise technology. Chevrolet describes the High Country as the most sophisticated Traverse configuration in the 2027 lineup.

The arrival of the 2027 Traverse gives Lewisburg-area shoppers another three-row SUV option for family transportation, daily commuting and longer trips. Its combination of three-row seating, cargo capacity and available driver-assistance technology places the model within Chevrolet’s broader SUV lineup alongside the Tahoe, Suburban and Equinox.

Current Nick Mayer Chevrolet Lewisburg inventory records show multiple 2027 Traverse vehicles located in Lewisburg, including LT, Z71 and RS models. Inventory can change as vehicles are sold, received or added, so individual availability and equipment should be confirmed through the dealership.

Nick Mayer Chevrolet Lewisburg is located at 861 N. Ellington Pkwy in Lewisburg, Tennessee. The dealership serves customers in Lewisburg and surrounding communities and provides new and pre-owned vehicle sales along with Chevrolet service and parts operations.

About Nick Mayer Chevrolet Lewisburg

Nick Mayer Chevrolet Lewisburg is a Chevrolet dealership located in Lewisburg, Tennessee . The dealership offers new and pre-owned Chevrolet vehicles, along with service, parts, financing and other vehicle ownership resources for customers in Lewisburg and surrounding Middle Tennessee communities.

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