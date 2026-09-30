Rock Solid Septic & Excavation Maintains 5.0 Google Rating Across More Than 170 Customer Reviews

Upstate South Carolina septic contractor continues to hold a 5.0 Google rating as its customer review count grows beyond 170.

Rock Solid Septic & Excavation has maintained a 5.0 Google rating across more than 170 customer reviews as the locally owned company continues serving homeowners and businesses throughout Upstate South Carolina.

As of September 2026, Rock Solid has 179 Google reviews while maintaining its 5.0 average rating. For Rock Solid, the milestone reflects customer feedback across a wide range of septic and excavation work, from routine septic pumping and inspections to emergency service, repairs, drainfield work, and complete septic system installations.

“Reviews matter to us because they tell us whether the customer felt taken care of, not just whether we finished the job,” said John (Ivan) Rusev, Co-owner and Operations Manager of Rock Solid Septic & Excavation. “We want people to know what we found, what the work is going to cost, and what their options are before we move forward.”

Rock Solid serves Greenville, Spartanburg, Cherokee, Anderson, and Pickens counties from its Spartanburg base and Greenville support office. The company operates 24 hours a day for septic service and has continued expanding its equipment, service coverage, and local resources as demand has grown across the Upstate.

Customer communication has remained a central part of that growth. Rock Solid publishes service information, local pricing guidance, maintenance resources, and completed project examples so property owners can better understand the work before scheduling a service call.

The company also handles jobs that can become difficult to plan from a simple phone description. Septic tanks may be buried under decks or landscaping, drainfields can conflict with planned pools or additions, and emergency backups may require the crew to identify the problem while the system is already out of service.

“That is why we try to explain what is happening instead of just giving someone a number,” Rusev said. “Sometimes the answer is a pump-out. Sometimes we find that a repair is needed or that there is a bigger issue with the system. The customer should understand the difference and why we are recommending the work.”

Rock Solid’s services include septic tank pumping, septic inspections, septic repairs, new system installations, drainfield installation and repair, septic-to-sewer conversions, grease trap cleaning, and excavation. The company serves properties within its Upstate South Carolina service area, including communities throughout Spartanburg, Greenville, Cherokee, Anderson, and Pickens counties.

Homeowners and businesses can contact Rock Solid Septic & Excavation at (864) 431-2822 or visit rocksolidexcavationsc.com to learn more about available septic and excavation services.

About Rock Solid Septic & Excavation

Rock Solid Septic & Excavation is a locally owned septic and excavation company based in Spartanburg, South Carolina. It serves homeowners and businesses within a 40-mile radius of Spartanburg and holds a 5.0 rating across 179 Google reviews. The company is known for transparent, published pricing and round-the-clock emergency response.

Media Contact



John (Ivan) Rusev, Co-owner

Rock Solid Septic & Excavation

Phone: (864) 431-2822

Email:[email protected]

Website:rocksolidexcavationsc.com