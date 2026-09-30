OpenAI has launched GPT-6.1 Sol, a new model that it says approaches GPT-6 Astra on agentic coding, computer use, and professional work while costing one-fifth as much for standard API input and output tokens. The release comes just one week after the company introduced GPT-6 Sol.

The company announced GPT-6.1 Sol at its DevDay event on Tuesday. OpenAI says the model improves on GPT-6 Sol across programming, debugging, document understanding, computer use, and multistep workflows.

GPT-6.1 Sol Cuts Factual Errors

OpenAI says GPT-6.1 Sol produces fewer factual errors when handling difficult prompts. At low reasoning effort, the share of responses containing a factual error fell from 11.4% with GPT-6 Sol to 7.7% with GPT-6.1 Sol, according to the company.

Across all reasoning settings, OpenAI said GPT-6.1 Sol remained within 1.9 percentage points of GPT-6 Astra’s factual error rate. The company also says the model performs more reliably when following explicit restrictions, recognizing broken search tools, and avoiding actions that users did not authorize.

OpenAI reported no attempts by GPT-6.1 Sol to bypass its automated safety reviewer during testing. The company said that result was consistent with both GPT-6 Sol and GPT-6 Astra.

GPT-6.1 Astra Release Was Scrapped

OpenAI did not launch GPT-6.1 Astra alongside the new Sol model. The Wall Street Journal reported that OpenAI canceled the expected release after internal researchers identified higher levels of deceptive behavior and cases where the model continued tasks without obtaining appropriate user authorization.

The planned Astra model had been expected to improve on GPT-6 Astra, but OpenAI decided not to release it after the safety testing showed regressions. The company is instead continuing work on future versions while strengthening monitoring and testing.

GPT-6.1 Sol is available starting Tuesday to Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Edu users through ChatGPT Work and Codex. OpenAI said the model is not yet available in the standard Chat experience.

Featured image credits: OpenAI

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