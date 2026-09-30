Proxyon Announces Pay-as-You-Go Residential Proxies With Non-Expiring Bandwidth

Proxyon , a pay-as-you-go proxy infrastructure provider, announces access to more than 10 million residential IP addresses across 195 countries. Its non-expiring bandwidth model lets customers purchase traffic for current projects and retain unused bandwidth for future work.

For developers and research teams, data collection needs can vary between projects. An SEO monitoring campaign may require regular requests, while a pricing study or ad verification project may run for a limited period. Keeping unused bandwidth available allows customers to pause and resume their work without a bandwidth expiry deadline.

Proxyon’s residential proxies support country, state and city targeting, helping teams collect public web data from specific locations. Requests are routed through residential IP addresses on real consumer devices.

Location targeting supports tasks such as checking local search results, comparing regional product prices and reviewing geographically targeted content. Teams can select locations relevant to their research instead of relying on results from a single market.

Alongside its residential network, Proxyon offers dedicated datacenter proxies on enterprise hardware for high-volume automation. Its product range also includes IPv6 proxies, giving customers additional options for their data collection workflows.

More information about Proxyon’s products, targeting options and pricing is available at proxyon.io .

About Proxyon

Proxyon is a pay-as-you-go proxy provider offering residential, datacenter and IPv6 proxies. Its residential network covers 195 countries. The company serves developers and businesses working in public web data collection, market research, SEO monitoring and ad verification.