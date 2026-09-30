DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

Proxyon Announces Pay-as-You-Go Residential Proxies With Non-Expiring Bandwidth

ByEthan Lin

Sep 30, 2026

Proxyon, a pay-as-you-go proxy infrastructure provider, announces access to more than 10 million residential IP addresses across 195 countries. Its non-expiring bandwidth model lets customers purchase traffic for current projects and retain unused bandwidth for future work.

For developers and research teams, data collection needs can vary between projects. An SEO monitoring campaign may require regular requests, while a pricing study or ad verification project may run for a limited period. Keeping unused bandwidth available allows customers to pause and resume their work without a bandwidth expiry deadline.

Proxyon’s residential proxies support country, state and city targeting, helping teams collect public web data from specific locations. Requests are routed through residential IP addresses on real consumer devices.

Location targeting supports tasks such as checking local search results, comparing regional product prices and reviewing geographically targeted content. Teams can select locations relevant to their research instead of relying on results from a single market.

Alongside its residential network, Proxyon offers dedicated datacenter proxies on enterprise hardware for high-volume automation. Its product range also includes IPv6 proxies, giving customers additional options for their data collection workflows.

More information about Proxyon’s products, targeting options and pricing is available at proxyon.io.

About Proxyon

Proxyon is a pay-as-you-go proxy provider offering residential, datacenter and IPv6 proxies. Its residential network covers 195 countries. The company serves developers and businesses working in public web data collection, market research, SEO monitoring and ad verification.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Burleson IT Firm Becomes Only Texas MSP on Verified List of CMMC Level 2 Certified Defense IT Providers
Sep 30, 2026 Ethan Lin
SEO App Launches SERP Sensor to Monitor AI Overviews
Sep 30, 2026 Ethan Lin
Zero waste leader heads to US as Türkiye advances plastic agenda before COP31
Sep 30, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801