Sphere Global Unveils PRISM POD 3.0 and PRISM ONE at ALSC Global 2026

Plymouth, Michigan: Sphere Global unveiled PRISM POD 3.0, the latest generation of its vehicle inspection hardware, and PRISM ONE, its inspection data platform, at ALSC Global 2026 in Plymouth, Michigan. The company used the event to introduce its Total Vehicle Passport, a digital record designed to connect vehicle inspections, handoffs and condition events across the journey from assembly plant to dealership.

The unveiling took place on September 23 at Sphere Global’s Booth 16, where attendees could experience live demonstrations of the company’s latest inspection and logistics technologies. The launch comes as automotive logistics operations increasingly look for ways to create consistent records of vehicle condition across multiple stages of movement and handling.

PRISM POD 3.0 was presented as the newest generation of Sphere Global’s vehicle inspection hardware. The system features a redesigned enclosure, expanded camera arrays, improved low-light imaging and faster processing capabilities designed for high-throughput inspection environments. By capturing visual records at vehicle handoff points, the system is intended to provide quality and claims teams with timestamped evidence that can support damage investigations and help trace condition changes to their source.

Alongside the hardware, Sphere Global showcased PRISM ONE, its inspection data platform that brings inspection information, analytics and vehicle condition records into a single interface. The platform is designed to provide operations teams with a consistent view of vehicle condition across different checkpoints, while allowing individual teams to determine how findings are reviewed and acted upon.

Introducing the Total Vehicle Passport

A key focus of Sphere Global’s presence at ALSC Global 2026 was the Total Vehicle Passport. The concept connects individual inspection records into a continuous digital history of a vehicle as it moves through different stages of the automotive logistics chain.

“For years, the industry has recorded individual moments in a vehicle’s journey. Our aim is to connect those moments into one continuous record,” said Vivek Sinha, Managing Partner at Sphere Global. “With PRISM POD 3.0 and PRISM ONE, the Total Vehicle Passport gives the industry a shared foundation for transparency and accountability from plant to dealership.”

The company also demonstrated technologies beyond stationary inspection systems. Visitors to Booth 16 could see a ground robot performing yard-level inspection passes without a driver, along with the Yard Walk AR/VR experience. The immersive demonstration allowed attendees to explore a working yard environment and observe asset positions as they change.

Sphere Global’s participation also extended to the conference programme. Jason Blood, Chief Commercial Officer at Sphere Global, joined the panel discussion “Delivering Quality at Scale: Transforming Vehicle Logistics Performance” on September 23 in the Provincial Ballroom.

The company participated in ALSC Global 2026 as a Gold Partner. The three-day event, held at Saint John’s Resort in Plymouth from September 22 to 24, brought together more than 850 automotive logistics and supply chain leaders. Sphere Global also launched its redesigned website on September 22, coinciding with the opening of the conference.

Through its portfolio of PRISM, HawkYrd and ELEVATE, Sphere Global works with OEMs, carriers, ports, vehicle distribution centres and logistics providers across vehicle inspection, yard intelligence, trucking optimization and supply chain visibility. Its latest product launches at ALSC Global 2026 reflect the company’s focus on connecting operational data with the movement and condition of finished vehicles.

About Sphere Global

Sphere Global is an operations technology company focused on autonomous operational efficiency in finished vehicle logistics: condition and movement data captured automatically, with the decisions that follow staying with the teams who run the operation. Through PRISM, HawkYrd and ELEVATE, Sphere Global works with OEMs, carriers, ports, vehicle distribution centres and logistics providers across vehicle inspection, yard intelligence, trucking optimization and supply chain visibility.

Tags: Sphere Global, Total Vehicle Passport, PRISM POD 3.0, PRISM ONE, vehicle inspection technology