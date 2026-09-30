Cudio Identifies Seven Checks North American Businesses Should Complete Before Upgrading to Odoo 20

Cudio, an Odoo Gold Partner serving businesses in the United States and Canada, has identified seven areas companies should evaluate before upgrading to Odoo 20. Odoo is scheduled to release the new version during Odoo Experience 2026, taking place September 24–26 at Brussels Expo in Belgium.

Cudio advises businesses to begin with a complete inventory of their current Odoo environment. The review should document installed applications, custom modules, third-party applications, automated actions, reports, user roles, and integrations. Each item should then be classified as ready to migrate, requiring modification, replaceable with standard Odoo functionality, or no longer needed.

“Businesses shouldn’t schedule an upgrade until they understand what depends on their current Odoo version,” said Gordon Cummins, CEO of Cudio. “One unsupported customization or untested integration can interrupt order processing, inventory, invoicing, or financial reporting. The preparation completed before migration determines how much risk the business carries into go-live.”

Cudio recommends evaluating these seven areas:

1. Data quality: Identify duplicate customer and vendor records, inconsistent product information, inactive accounts, open transactions, and incomplete accounting entries before migrating the database.

2. Integrations: Test every connection between Odoo and external systems, including Shopify, Amazon, payment gateways, banks, shipping carriers, tax platforms, warehouse systems, EDI providers, and other marketplaces used by the business.

3. Customizations: Review custom modules, fields, reports, approval rules, and automated workflows for compatibility with Odoo 20. Businesses should decide whether each customization still serves a necessary process or can be replaced by standard functionality.

4. Permissions: Confirm that role-based access continues to work after the upgrade. Testing should cover financial records, employee information, product costs, approval limits, multi-company access, and administrative settings.

5. Business-process testing: Use a staging environment to test complete workflows rather than isolated features. Critical scenarios may include quotation-to-payment, purchasing and receiving, inventory transfers, manufacturing, returns, tax calculation, financial reporting, and period-end close.

6. User training: Identify which roles will experience changes and provide training using the company’s actual workflows. Updated instructions should be available before employees begin working in the upgraded production system.

7. Upgrade timing: Avoid cutover during peak sales periods, month- or year-end closing, physical inventory counts, major product launches, or regulatory filing deadlines. The plan should include a current backup, defined rollback procedure, assigned process owners, and post-launch validation.

Cudio also recommends that businesses wait for confirmed Odoo 20 documentation before making upgrade decisions based on rumored or anticipated features. Once the release and supporting documentation are available, companies can compare the confirmed changes with their current system inventory, operational requirements, and long-term ERP goals.

Not every business will need to upgrade immediately. The appropriate timeline will depend on the company’s current version, hosting environment, customizations, integration complexity, support requirements, and reasons for considering the move.

“An upgrade should solve a defined business need, not simply put a company on the newest version,” Cummins added. “A successful project begins with understanding what the organization needs to preserve, what it wants to improve, and how the upgraded system will be validated before employees rely on it.”

Businesses preparing for an Odoo version upgrade can learn more about Cudio’s Odoo migration services .

About Cudio

Cudio is an Odoo Gold Partner providing ERP implementation, migration, customization, integration, upgrades, rescue, and ongoing support across the United States and Canada. Its team brings experience in finance, operations, project management, functional consulting, and Odoo development.

For more information about Cudio use the contact details below: