Education Walkthrough Reveals How Texas Districts Can Turn 2026 A-F Ratings Into Classroom Action

Education Walkthrough , a provider of classroom walkthrough and instructional feedback technology for K–12 schools, has outlined a practical approach Texas district and campus leaders can use to translate the state’s newly released 2026 A–F Accountability Ratings into focused instructional action.

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released the 2026 ratings on August 14 for 1,202 districts and 9,105 campuses. According to the agency, 24% of both districts and campuses improved their rating compared with 2025, while 585 campuses moved from a rating below A to an A.

Although the ratings provide a broad view of performance, Education Walkthrough emphasizes that meaningful improvement depends on what leaders do next. By examining the measures behind their results and connecting them with recurring classroom evidence, school leaders can identify instructional priorities, monitor implementation, and make coaching conversations more relevant to teachers’ day-to-day work.

“Accountability ratings can show leaders where they may need to look more closely, but they can’t explain everything happening inside classrooms,” said Adam Russek-Sobol, founder and CEO of Education Walkthrough. “The next step is to gather evidence, ask thoughtful questions, and work alongside teachers to understand which practices are taking hold and where additional support may be needed. Walkthroughs help leaders turn a broad result into a focused process for improvement.”

Education Walkthrough recommends that Texas school leaders use their results to guide three areas of instructional leadership:

Connect accountability results with classroom evidence. Rather than responding only to the overall letter grade, leaders can examine the domains, student groups, and measures influencing the rating. Those findings can then inform questions to explore during classroom walkthroughs.

Translate priorities into focused instructional look-fors. Campuses can select a small number of observable practices connected to their current goals. Repeated walkthroughs can help leaders understand whether those practices are appearing consistently across classrooms and where implementation varies.

Use patterns to strengthen coaching and support. Aggregated walkthrough data can reveal recurring strengths, professional learning needs, and questions worth exploring with teachers. This gives principals and instructional coaches a more useful foundation for timely, evidence-based feedback.

This approach may be especially useful when examining the Closing the Gaps domain, which reflects how successfully a school or district is serving different student groups. The domain includes measures related to academic achievement, graduation rates, student growth, English language proficiency, school quality, and student success.

Education Walkthrough cautions leaders against treating a single walkthrough as a definitive judgment about an individual teacher. Classroom walkthroughs are most useful as formative tools: brief, recurring visits designed to gather evidence, provide timely feedback, identify schoolwide patterns, and support professional growth.

When walkthroughs are tied to clearly defined priorities and followed by constructive conversations, they can help leaders move beyond simply reporting an accountability result. They create a process for understanding what is happening across classrooms, recognizing effective practices, and determining where teachers and students may benefit from additional support.

To learn more about using classroom walkthroughs to support instructional improvement, visit educationwalkthrough.com .

About Education Walkthrough

Education Walkthrough provides K–12 schools and districts with a cloud-based platform for classroom walkthroughs, immediate teacher feedback, and instructional reporting. Used by more than 500 school districts across over 10 countries, the platform helps principals, instructional coaches, superintendents, and regional leaders organize observation data, identify instructional patterns, and support professional growth.

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