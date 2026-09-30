OpenAI Launches Dots, Always-On AI Agents Powered by GPT-6 Astra

OpenAI has launched Dots, a new class of always-on AI agents designed to pursue user-defined goals continuously with limited supervision. Powered by GPT-6 Astra, Dots can operate through their own cloud computers and browsers, connect to thousands of apps, and continue working when users are not actively chatting with them.

The company announced Dots at its DevDay event on Tuesday. Unlike ChatGPT or Codex sessions centered on a particular conversation or interface, each Dot can keep track of ongoing work and take actions across connected services.

Dots Can Continue Working Between Conversations

OpenAI says each Dot can connect to more than 4,000 apps through its plugin ecosystem and can handle several projects at once. Users can inspect the agent’s cloud computer, provide feedback, or redirect its work as needed.

The company gave several examples of possible uses. A developer could assign a Dot to monitor customer feedback, investigate bugs, build fixes, and prepare pull requests, while a scientist could have one rerun analyses and investigate unexpected results as new experimental data arrives.

Users can communicate with Dots through ChatGPT, Slack, and Microsoft Teams, with text messaging support planned later. OpenAI also says Dots can carry context across those channels so users do not have to restart a task when switching between services.

Each Dot begins with rules determining which actions it can take independently and when user approval is required. OpenAI says users can configure additional permissions, while certain sensitive actions, such as changing a password, remain restricted to the user.

OpenAI Plans Specialist Dots for Businesses

OpenAI is also developing specialist Dots for organizations. Companies will be able to assign these agents their own identities, credentials, tools, and access to internal systems for defined responsibilities such as procurement, invoice processing, customer support, and commercial contracting.

The company is working with Microsoft to integrate specialist Dots with Agent 365 security and governance controls. OpenAI says the integration is intended to let businesses manage agent access through existing enterprise systems.

Dots are rolling out through ChatGPT to Pro and Business Premium users in eligible markets, while Enterprise customers, including Edu and Healthcare organizations, can access a beta when enabled by workspace administrators. The first Dot is included with Pro and Business Premium plans, and OpenAI says additional Dots and higher work limits will become available later.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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