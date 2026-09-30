Burleson IT Firm Becomes Only Texas MSP on Verified List of CMMC Level 2 Certified Defense IT Providers

Justice IT Consulting has earned Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 certification, becoming the only Texas-based managed service provider on a national directory of independently validated providers protecting the U.S. defense supply chain.

The company’s certification appears on the ESP Directory maintained by MSPs for the Protection of Critical Infrastructure, known as the MSP Collective, which cross-verifies each listing directly with the accredited third-party assessor, or C3PAO, that conducted the audit. As of Sept. 30, 2026, 56 providers nationwide appeared on that directory. Two are headquartered in Texas, and Justice IT Consulting is the only one of them that operates as a managed service provider.

The Department of Defense created the certification program to protect the country’s defense supply chain from foreign adversaries who target smaller subcontractors instead of prime contractors with larger security budgets. CMMC Level 2 applies to companies that handle controlled unclassified information and aligns with the 110 security requirements in the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Special Publication 800-171, known as NIST SP 800-171. In its most rigorous form, Level 2 certification must be validated by an accredited third-party assessor, or C3PAO, rather than self-declared. Requirements tied to the certification began appearing in Department of Defense contracts on Nov. 10, 2025.

Justice IT Consulting, founded in 2003, spent its early years providing information technology support to small and mid-sized businesses across the Dallas-Fort Worth region. Its move into defense-focused cybersecurity began in 2017, when an aerospace machine shop client needed to meet NIST SP 800-171 requirements passed down through a prime contractor and had nowhere else to turn. The company built its compliance expertise from that engagement and now helps its own clients, many of which supply major aerospace and defense manufacturers, work toward the same requirements.

“When people hear ‘defense industrial base,’ they picture billion-dollar behemoths and lobbyists in Washington,” said Austin Justice, vice president at Justice IT Consulting. “What they miss is the twenty-person machine shop in the middle of the country, where some of the best machinists in America are cutting flight-critical parts, specialized work the big primes intentionally turn to these smaller shops to perform. Those are the people we protect.”

“After decades of offshoring manufacturing, these small shops are a big part of what’s kept American manufacturing alive,” said Brooke Justice, president at Justice IT Consulting. “Protecting their data isn’t just compliance to us. It’s protecting their business, their livelihood, and a piece of the country’s backbone.”

About Justice IT Consulting

Justice IT Consulting is a family-run cybersecurity and managed IT services provider based in Burleson, Texas, specializing in helping defense-supply-chain companies meet U.S. Department of Defense CMMC requirements. Founded in 2003 and led by President Brooke Justice (CCP, RP) and Vice President Austin Justice, the firm holds CMMC Level 2 certification and is listed on the MSP Collective’s independently validated ESP Directory. Justice IT Consulting works to strengthen the small and mid-sized suppliers that make up the backbone of the U.S. defense industrial base, and shares free compliance guidance through its podcast, The CMMC Compliance Guide. Learn more at justiceitc.com.