Aligator Raises $1.2 Million Seed Round to Transform Public Relations with Agentic AI

Aligator, the agentic AI startup redefining how public relations is done, today announced the successful close of its seed funding round, raising USD 1.2 million (QAR 4.3 million). Qatar Development Bank (QDB) and Next Ventures, a fund by Media City Qatar, led the round, with additional participation from a group of private investors.

Aligator is building autonomous artificial intelligence (AI) agents purpose-built for the PR industry, capable of drafting and distributing press materials, monitoring media coverage, identifying journalist and outlet matches, and managing outreach workflows end to end. By pairing agentic AI with deep domain knowledge of communications, Aligator enables PR teams and agencies to operate with the speed and scale of a much larger organization.

Aligator was founded by, and is powered by, a team of Qatar Foundation alumni, graduates of Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar and Texas A&M University at Qatar. The company stands as a homegrown success story of Qatar’s investment in world-class education, with talent cultivated in Education City now building globally competitive AI technology from Doha.

Since its inception, Aligator has focused on solving a persistent challenge in the communications industry: PR professionals spend the majority of their time on manual, repetitive tasks such as tracking coverage, building media lists, drafting routine materials, and chasing follow-ups, leaving little room for strategy and relationship-building. Aligator’s agents take on this operational load autonomously, learning each client’s voice, media landscape, and objectives to deliver work that is fast, consistent, and on brand.

“Public relations is one of the most relationship-driven and time-intensive industries, yet much of the day-to-day work is repetitive and ripe for intelligent automation,” said Ali Abbas, founder of Aligator. “This investment allows us to accelerate our product roadmap, grow our engineering team, and bring agentic AI to communications professionals across the region and beyond.”

The new capital will be used to:

Accelerate product development , expanding Aligator’s suite of autonomous PR agents.

Grow the team , with key hires across engineering, AI research, and go-to-market.

Expand regionally, serving agencies, corporates, and government communications teams across the GCC and MENA.

“Aligator reflects the growing potential of Qatar’s homegrown innovation ecosystem and the strong technology talent emerging from the country. At Qatar Development Bank, we are committed to enabling promising startups through the capital and ecosystem support needed to develop their solutions, strengthen their capabilities and pursue their next stage of growth. We are pleased to invest in Aligator as it builds on this foundation and works toward its ambitions in Qatar, the region and beyond,” said Mohammed Al Emadi, Executive Director of Incubation & Venture Capital Investment.

Khalid Mubarak Al Naimi, Director and Board Member at Next Ventures, said: “We were established to back promising companies with the potential to strengthen the sector and shape its future. Our investment in Aligator reflects this purpose, supporting technology that addresses real market needs and providing the financial and strategic backing needed to scale from Qatar into regional and international markets, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.”

The investment reflects growing momentum in Qatar’s technology and startup ecosystem, and underscores investor confidence in applied AI ventures emerging from the region, particularly those built by local talent.

About Aligator:

Aligator is an agentic AI startup for public relations, building autonomous agents that handle media outreach, press material creation, coverage monitoring, and campaign management. Founded in 2025 by Qatar Foundation alumni from Carnegie Mellon University and Texas A&M University, incorporated in Media City Qatar, licensed by Qatar Financial Center and headquartered in Msheireb Downtown, Doha, Qatar, Aligator’s mission is to give every communications team the power of an always-on, intelligent PR department. Learn more at www.aligator.ai.

About Qatar Development Bank (QDB):

Established in 1997 as a government-affiliated development institution, Qatar Development Bank aims to strengthen the national business landscape, fostering and driving the economic diversification of the private sector in Qatar.

Throughout more than twenty-five years of economic development, Qatar Development Bank has achieved notable successes, cementing its position as a major contributor to the national entrepreneurship ecosystem, the private sector and a diversified and knowledge-based economy.

Qatar Development Bank’s strategy is aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, the Third National Development Strategy, and the Third Financial Sector Strategic Plan, with a focus on building a promising future for businesses in Qatar and empowering entrepreneurs to lead a sustainable and prosperous future.

Qatar Development Bank anchors its support framework on three interconnected pillars, beginning with the promotion of innovation by embracing and accelerating entrepreneurial ideas and investing in startups, developing local businesses by providing financial and advisory support, and enabling the export ecosystem to bolster Qatari exports and raise the competitiveness of Qatari products in global markets, in collaboration with partners from the governmental entities.

The bank’s efforts are centered around diversifying support mechanisms to foster social and economic development, leveraging available resources to advance environmental, social and institutional governance and digital transformation efforts, and promoting innovation and creativity, with a focus on forging impactful local and global partnerships.

For more information, visit QDB website.

About Next Ventures:

Next Ventures LLC, a fund by Media City Qatar, was established to fulfill Media City Qatar’s strategic goals by backing media, innovative technology, and gaming companies across local, regional, and international markets. As an active financial and strategic investor, it makes direct investments and co-investments alongside institutional and private-sector participants to help promising companies grow and scale.