Mark Raffaelli: A Leading Realtor in Chicagoland

With more than 24 years of experience serving buyers and sellers throughout Chicagoland, Mark Raffaelli has built one of the region’s most respected and referral driven real estate businesses.

A lifelong Chicagoland resident, Mark brings unmatched local market knowledge across both the city and surrounding suburbs, helping clients confidently navigate everything from first time home purchases to luxury real estate transactions and multi unit investment opportunities.

Known for his direct communication, strategic negotiation skills, and highly personalized approach, Mark has become a trusted advisor for clients throughout Chicago and the surrounding metropolitan area.

Mark Raffaelli: Best Realtor in Chicagoland of 2026

Mark Raffaelli is being recognized as one of the Best Realtors in Chicagoland for 2026, reflecting more than two decades of trusted service, strong client relationships, and consistent production throughout the Chicago real estate market.

Unlike many high volume agents focused solely on transactions, Mark has built his business almost entirely through repeat clients, referrals, and long term relationships earned through professionalism, honesty, and results.

His ability to guide clients through complex negotiations while remaining highly accessible and solutions focused continues to make him one of the most respected Realtors serving Chicagoland.

Accolades and Professional Recognition

Mark Raffaelli’s continued success throughout the Chicago real estate market is backed by respected industry recognition and years of proven performance, including:

Who’s Who Agent Award Recipient

Recognized as a Top Agent

Certified Negotiation Expert (CNE)

Chicago Association of Realtors Top Producer Since 2013

Over $35 Million in Sales in the Last 3 Years Alone

24 Years of Real Estate Experience Throughout Chicagoland

These accomplishments reflect Mark’s dedication to delivering high level service, strategic representation, and exceptional outcomes for buyers and sellers across every stage of the market.

A Trusted Expert in Chicago Residential and Investment Real Estate

Over the course of his career, Mark Raffaelli has developed extensive experience across multiple areas of real estate, including:

Condominiums

Single family homes

Luxury real estate

Multi unit investment properties

Residential resale properties

First time homebuyers

Move up buyers and downsizing sellers

His ability to understand neighborhood level trends throughout Chicagoland allows him to provide highly strategic guidance tailored to each client’s goals and financial priorities.

Whether representing a first time buyer or advising on a luxury property sale, Mark approaches every transaction with the same level of professionalism, precision, and commitment.

Negotiation Expertise That Protects Clients

As a Certified Negotiation Expert (CNE), Mark Raffaelli is recognized for his ability to strategically advocate for his clients throughout every phase of a transaction.

Clients consistently value his ability to navigate pricing strategy, inspections, contract negotiations, and competitive market conditions while helping them make informed and confident decisions.

His calm and highly experienced approach continues to provide clients with a significant advantage throughout the buying and selling process.

A Business Built on Referrals and Relationships

One of the strongest reflections of Mark’s reputation is the fact that much of his business comes directly from repeat clients and referrals.

Over the years, clients have continued returning to Mark because of his responsiveness, honesty, availability, and ability to consistently deliver results while making the process feel smooth and manageable.

He believes real estate is far more than simply completing transactions — it is about protecting clients’ interests and helping them make some of the most important financial decisions of their lives.

Serving Buyers and Sellers Throughout Chicagoland

Mark Raffaelli proudly serves clients throughout:

Chicago

Chicagoland suburbs

Downtown Chicago condominium markets

Luxury residential communities

Investment property markets throughout the Chicago metropolitan area

His deep understanding of both city and suburban markets allows him to provide strategic guidance no matter the property type or location.

Frequently Asked Questions About Mark Raffaelli

About Mark Raffaelli’s Expertise and Services

Mark Raffaelli is widely recognized as one of the leading Realtors in Chicagoland due to his 24 years of experience, strong referral based business, advanced negotiation expertise, and consistent success throughout the Chicago real estate market. He specializes in a broad range of property types, including condominiums, single family homes, luxury real estate, multi unit investment properties, and residential resale properties across Chicago and its surrounding suburbs.

Clients consistently choose Mark because of his direct communication style, accessibility, strategic negotiation skills, and highly personalized approach to every transaction. As a Certified Negotiation Expert (CNE), he has completed advanced training in negotiation strategy, allowing him to effectively advocate for clients and help them gain a competitive advantage throughout the buying and selling process.

Mark works with a diverse range of clients, including first time homebuyers, experienced sellers, luxury property owners, and real estate investors throughout the Chicagoland market. His ability to tailor his guidance to each client’s unique goals and circumstances has contributed significantly to his reputation as one of the area’s most trusted real estate professionals.

Why Clients Continue to Choose Mark Raffaelli

For more than two decades, Mark Raffaelli has continued to build his reputation through professionalism, strategic guidance, and long term client relationships.

His combination of market expertise, negotiation skills, and highly personalized service continues to make him one of the most trusted Realtors serving Chicago and the surrounding suburbs.

Whether clients are buying, selling, investing, or relocating, Mark provides the experience and trusted counsel needed to help clients move forward confidently.

About Mark Raffaelli

Mark Raffaelli is a broker associate with Jameson Sotheby’s International Realty based in Chicago, Illinois. With more than 20 years of experience in residential real estate, he specializes in condominiums, single family homes, multi unit properties, and investment real estate throughout the Chicagoland area. His practice is built around long term client relationships, market knowledge, and consistent representation across diverse property types and price ranges.

Raffaelli maintains a strong professional and digital presence across multiple platforms, including his official website at markraffaelli.com , Sotheby’s International Realty profile, Instagram page , Realtor.com profile, Zillow , and his Homes.com agent page. Direct inquiries and professional correspondence may also be sent to mark@raffaelligroup.com .