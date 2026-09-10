Genesis Chiropractic, the only Gonstead chiropractor in Appleton, Wisconsin, is running a $75 new patient exam special throughout September as part of its “Fall Into Wellness” campaign. The timing follows a pattern the clinic has noticed for years: August tends to be quiet, and then September brings a surge of new patients once school starts and everyone’s routine changes at once.

“People assume we’re talking about backpacks when we bring up back to school season, and that’s part of it, but it’s really the whole household,” said Dr. Maycee Sturino, D.C., co-owner of Genesis Chiropractic. “Kids go from running around all summer to sitting in a classroom again. Parents go back to a daily commute. It happens to everybody at the same time, and we see it show up in our schedule every year.”

Genesis Chiropractic points to a few specific groups the clinic hears from most once fall hits. Kids often come back from summer carrying heavier backpacks and jumping straight into fall sports after months off. Parents pick back up on school drop-off lines and longer commutes that put them back in a car seat for hours a week. Teachers and school staff go from a slower summer pace to full days on their feet or at a desk.

Through September, new patients can schedule a $75 exam that includes a consultation, physical exam, and X-rays. The offer does not apply to patients enrolled in Medicare. Appointments can be booked online or by calling (920) 732-2285.

The clinic was also recently named a finalist in the 2026 Best of the Valley WI Community’s Choice Awards, a program run in partnership with the Appleton Post-Crescent recognizing businesses across the region. “It means a lot coming from our own community,” said Dr. Alex Sturino, D.C., co-owner of Genesis Chiropractic. “We’re a small, two-doctor practice, so being recognized alongside bigger clinics tells us patients notice the specific kind of care we’re trying to give them.”

Genesis Chiropractic uses the Gonstead Technique, a full-spine, X-ray-guided method of chiropractic care developed by Dr. Clarence Gonstead in Mt. Horeb, Wisconsin, in the early 20th century. Rather than a generalized adjustment, the Gonstead system relies on X-ray analysis, motion and static palpation, and a precise, hand-delivered correction targeting the specific vertebra behind a patient’s symptoms.

Verified business information for Genesis Chiropractic is available at its official business listing: https://s3.amazonaws.com/slstacks/genesischirowi/id.html

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