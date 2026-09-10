Apple Launches iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max With Variable-Aperture Camera and A20 Pro Chip

Apple has launched the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, with a new 48-megapixel variable-aperture camera leading the upgrades to its flagship phones. The devices also introduce the A20 Pro chip, improved cooling, longer battery life and a smaller Dynamic Island while retaining a design similar to the previous generation.

Apple announced the devices at its September 9 Surprise and Shine event alongside other new products. The company detailed the Pro models in its official iPhone 18 Pro announcement, with preorders opening September 12 and availability beginning September 18.

Variable Aperture Adds More Camera Control

The 48MP Fusion Main camera now uses a variable aperture built from six thin blades. The system lets users control how much light reaches the sensor and adjust depth of field, giving photographers more options across different lighting conditions.

Apple has also added professional controls for white balance, shutter speed and aperture, along with a histogram. New Photographic Styles include texture and grain controls, while video recording supports 4K Dolby Vision HDR and cinematic effects that can be applied after footage is captured.

More details about the camera system and other hardware are available on Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro product page.

The Dynamic Island has also become smaller and can display three Live Activities simultaneously, compared with two previously. Face ID remains available through the front TrueDepth camera.

A20 Pro Powers Performance and Siri AI

Both models use Apple’s new A20 Pro chip and a redesigned vapor chamber intended to manage heat during sustained workloads. Apple says the iPhone 18 Pro offers up to 36 hours of video playback, while the Pro Max reaches up to 45 hours on eSIM-only models.

iOS 27 will also introduce Siri AI in beta, starting in English on September 14. French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish support is scheduled for October, with the assistant able to use on-screen context and information across apps when responding to requests.

The update also introduces iPhone Handoff, which allows two compatible iPhones to share one eSIM and switch between the devices. The launch was part of a wider group of announcements covered during Apple’s September iPhone event.

Apple is offering both Pro models in black, silver, glacier and a new burgundy finish. The iPhone 18 Pro starts at $1,199, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at $1,299, putting both models $100 above their predecessors.

Featured image credits: Apple

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