Instinct Gives Its AI Assistant an Email Address to Manage Accounts and Tasks

Instinct is giving its AI assistant a dedicated email address, allowing it to create accounts, contact businesses and manage email-based tasks without relying on a user’s personal inbox. The feature expands what the AI assistant can do independently as the startup, recently valued at $2.5 billion, adds more tools for completing real-world tasks.

Founder Noah Shinn said the email address is intended to become an identity the agent can use when a task requires registration or communication. Users can claim or access their dedicated mailbox through Instinct Mail, with some addresses reserved for the company’s earliest users.

Instinct Can Handle Accounts and Email Threads

The assistant can use its address to sign up for services, ask restaurants about special requests, contact businesses about availability and follow up on unresolved tasks. This means users may not need to provide their own email address for every service the agent needs to interact with.

Users can also forward existing messages to the assistant when additional information is required. For example, forwarding an order confirmation could allow Instinct to contact customer support, provide purchase details and coordinate a return or replacement before presenting the user with the next required step.

The Instinct address can also be added directly to group email threads. The assistant can then track discussions, identify outstanding decisions or deadlines and ask the user for input when necessary.

Outside those moments, the company says Instinct can continue working autonomously. The approach reduces how often users need to manually transfer information between their inbox and the assistant.

Recent Integrations Give Instinct More Ways to Act

The email feature follows a series of additions that expand the services Instinct can access. The company recently partnered with 1Password to help the assistant log in to users’ existing accounts when permission is provided.

Instinct has also added location sharing, allowing the assistant to find nearby businesses, suggest routes and work with location history. Users can ask questions such as where they parked or which restaurant they visited previously.

A partnership with Stripe introduced payment capabilities in August. That integration allows Instinct to complete transactions for tasks such as booking trips, appointments or classes and making purchases.

Giving the assistant its own email address also changes how businesses may interact with Instinct users. In some cases, a company could communicate primarily with an AI agent rather than directly with the customer, while users may avoid sharing their personal contact details for one-time tasks.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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