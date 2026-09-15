GEELY E2 (EX2) Hits 800,000 Global Sales as European Expansion Gains Momentum

The GEELY E2 (EX2) has surpassed 800,000 global sales across more than 30 countries and regions, marking another milestone for Geely’s compact urban EV as it accelerates its expansion across Europe. Notably, it claimed the title of global best-seller in the A&B vehicle segments in 2025 and secured the top-selling passenger vehicle title across all segments in China, solidifying its undisputed mainstream market leadership worldwide.

Following launches in the UK and Australia in early August, the E2 (EX2) made its European debut in Hungary on 11 Aug and has since expanded into France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany and Spain. Further European market launches are planned for the second half of 2026.

Five-Star Safety Under the Latest Euro NCAP and ANCAP Protocols

The GEELY E2 (EX2) has earned five-star safety ratings from both Euro NCAP and ANCAP under their latest 2026 assessment protocols, making it one of the world’s first A&B-segment models to achieve the top rating from both organizations.

The results highlight the E2 (EX2)’s performance covering the entire safety journey—from Safe Driving and Crash Avoidance to Crash Protection and Post-Crash Safety. Its safety approach integrates battery protection, vehicle structure and occupant protection, supported by a comprehensive suite of intelligent safety technologies.

The vehicle features a 5R5V sensing system and 36 intelligent safety functions, including Driver Monitoring System (DMS), Occupant Monitoring System (OMS) and Child Presence Detection (CPD), providing additional protection for drivers and passengers in everyday driving.

Engineered for Everyday Urban Mobility

Built on Geely’s GEA intelligent electric architecture, the E2 (EX2) combines a compact footprint with efficient packaging, rear-wheel drive, and connected technology.

Its exterior follows Geely’s 0.618 golden-ratio design philosophy, creating balanced proportions while making efficient use of the vehicle’s compact dimensions. Inside, intelligent packaging delivers a 70-liter front trunk, up to 1,320 liters of luggage capacity and 36 storage spaces, providing flexibility for daily commuting, family trips and urban lifestyles.

Rear-wheel drive and an independent multi-link rear suspension come standard. The chassis has been tuned by the Geely Technology Europe team to balance ride comfort, responsive handling and manoeuvrability, with calibration adapted to the diverse road and driving conditions found across Europe.

Connected Technology for Global Users

The GEELY E2 (EX2) features the upgraded Flyme Auto intelligent cockpit, with support for 14 languages, responsive voice interaction and continuous OTA software updates.

Developed with international markets in mind, the system combines localized language support with connected functionality, enabling a more intuitive in-car experience while allowing the vehicle’s digital capabilities to evolve through software updates.