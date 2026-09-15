Koach Launches Volleyball Coaching App Combining Line-Ups, Live Scoring and Attendance Tracking

Koach, a volleyball app for coaches and clubs, has been released in six languages as the European volleyball season gets under way. The app combines the line-up, live scoring, training planning and attendance registration in one place, and is available on iOS, Android and in the browser. It was designed and built by Dennis Boekhout, a 28-year-old coach from ‘s-Hertogenbosch (Den Bosch) in the southern Netherlands.

Dennis coaches a team in the first class, a regional amateur in the Dutch system, at a club in Rosmalen, a district of ‘s-Hertogenbosch. He built Koach alongside a full-time job, after finding that existing software was either too limited or too expensive for volunteer coaches.

When Dennis started coaching two years ago, he was spending more time on paperwork than on the sport. “I was juggling a group chat for team messages, a spreadsheet for attendance, a notepad for my observations and my phone for keeping score. Four systems that knew nothing about each other,” he says. Existing apps did not solve the problem. “One app did a single thing well, and I’d still need three more as well.” The alternatives that did cover everything were, in his view, priced for professional clubs with budgets rather than for volunteer-run ones.

The app lets coaches set up a 4-2, 5-1 or 6-2 system, assign a setter and a libero, and check that the rotation is legal on the court. A line-up that works can be saved and reused the following week. During a match, two taps per point log who scored and how, and player statistics are recorded automatically. That also works without an internet connection, because many sports halls have no mobile signal.

Alongside match day, Koach handles training planning, and attendance is recorded with a single tap. The app ships with a library of 200 animated drills and an editor for coaches to draw their own, and it tracks player development across a full season. Players and parents get their own accounts, so parents can mark a child as available or absent for a session without going through the coach. The club plan adds unlimited teams and coaches, a club-wide overview and a shared drill library, so that a departing coach’s drills and records stay with the club.

Koach is available in Dutch, English, German, Spanish, Italian and Polish. Coaches can use the app free for 14 days, with no payment details required. After that, a subscription for a single team, covering up to two coaches, costs €2.99 (about £2.60 / $3.20) a month, while clubs pay €9.99 a month for unlimited teams and coaches. “I don’t want to pay a fortune just to coach my own team,” says Dennis..

Dennis now uses the app with his own team every week. “In a one-to-one with a player, I don’t have to say ‘I think you’re improving’. I can show it.”

About Koach: Koach is an app for volleyball coaches that brings line-ups, live scoring, statistics, attendance, player development and training sessions together in one place. It works offline and synchronises automatically once a connection returns. Koach was designed and built by Dennis Boekhout, a coach based in ‘s-Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands, on a single principle: coach the team, not the paperwork.