SMG Opens 2027 IMPACT Awards Across Customer Experience, Employee Experience and Enterprise AI Categories

Simpler Media Group (SMG) is accepting submissions for the 2027 IMPACT Awards across its three editorial brands: CMSWire, Reworked and VKTR. Entries close November 20, 2026, and winners will be announced in March 2027.

The awards span three subject areas: customer experience, digital experience and customer service, covering customer journeys, contact center and CCaaS, conversational AI, chatbots, agentic AI, customer data and personalization, and DX analytics; employee experience and the digital workplace, covering intranets and internal communications, knowledge management and enterprise search, frontline enablement, employee learning, work management, and human-AI collaboration; and enterprise AI, covering AI agents and orchestration, workplace agents and digital coworkers, AI app development for business users, and AI data foundation and governance.

Entries are judged on the outcomes an initiative delivered and the evidence provided to support them. Every application is scored by multiple reviewers from a panel of more than 200 volunteer judges. Each program has practitioner categories for in-house leaders and teams, with self-nominations accepted, plus vendor case study and platform categories.

CMSWire — customer experience, digital experience and customer service. Now in its sixth year, the CMSWire IMPACT Awards program is now accepting applications. Practitioners compete for Customer Experience Leader of the Year, Customer Journey Innovation and, new for 2027, Best Use of Agentic AI in Customer Experience. Vendor categories include case studies for Best Use of AI in Customer Experience, Best Customer Experience Transformation, Best Use of AI for Customer Data, Identity or Personalization (new), and Best AI-Powered Self-Service or Conversational Experience (new); and platform categories for CCaaS and customer service, chatbots and conversational AI, DX analytics, observability and intelligence, and digital experience and journey optimization.

Recent honorees include Talkdesk, Optimizely, RingCentral, Quadient and Concentrix.

Reworked — employee experience, the digital workplace and employee journeys. Now in its sixth year, the Reworked IMPACT Awards program is now accepting applications. Practitioners compete for Workplace Technology Leader of the Year, Workplace Culture Leader of the Year, Employee Journey Innovation and, new for 2027, Human-AI Collaboration Excellence. Vendor categories include case studies for Best Innovation in Employee Engagement and Best Use of AI in Employee Experience, plus new-for-2027 categories for AI to enable frontline employees, AI in knowledge management, and AI in employee learning; and platform categories for AI-powered knowledge, search and content intelligence (new), intranets and communications, work management, and employee experience and recognition.

Recent honorees include CVS Health, TIAA, NiCE, Perceptyx and MangoApps.

VKTR — enterprise AI. In its inaugural year, the VKTR IMPACT Awards program is now accepting applications. Practitioners compete for Leader of the Year: AI Champion for Business and Enterprise AI Technology Leader of the Year. Vendor categories recognize AI app builders for business users, agent development and orchestration platforms, digital coworker platforms, and AI data foundation and governance platforms.

Submissions close Nov. 20, 2026. Applications registered and started by Sept. 30 receive an automatic 30% discount, including applications completed after that date, and code TWOORMORE takes 40% off total fees for multiple entries. Leader of the Year awards have no entry fee; other practitioner awards are $149 per application, and vendor awards are $995, before discounts. Applicants may enter as many categories as they wish.

Full category descriptions, judging criteria and FAQs are available at Simpler Media Group’s website.

Winners are recognized in a feature article on the relevant brand, in a listing on the IMPACT Awards site, and with digital badges. Gold winners also receive a physical trophy, and Leaders of the Year are invited to an interview with the brand’s editor.

About Simpler Media Group

Simpler Media Group (SMG) is a B2B technology information and research services company serving a global community of more than 7 million digital business leaders. SMG publishes CMSWire, Reworked and VKTR, and operates a research division producing annual benchmark reports, market guides and custom insights for enterprise clients. SMG’s annual IMPACT Awards recognize outstanding achievement in customer experience, employee experience and enterprise AI, with honors for both practitioners and vendors.