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United Alliances Boosts Back-Office Support for U.S. Insurance Agencies Through Specialized Virtual Assistant Services

ByEthan Lin

Sep 15, 2026

With insurance businesses facing increasing operational pressure, many are seeking assistance with recurring financial, administrative, marketing, and service tasks. This is where United Alliances, an agency that can act as an insurance virtual assistant for agencies, believes it has a solution. It’s announced that it’s expanding its back-office support services by adding accounting and marketing virtual assistant support.

This service expansion addresses growing operational pressures faced by businesses as various internal tasks accumulate. United Alliances believes that its solutions can enable organizations to increase their operational capacity by integrating support into their existing systems and processes.

The range of support offered by United Alliances is substantial and specifically designed for the requirements of U.S. insurance agencies. The firm’s core capabilities include providing agency management system support and data updates, alongside claims administration and loss runs management. It’s also adept at providing quoting and application support, processing ACORD forms compliantly, and managing document workflows. There’s also the ability to use United Alliances for everyday operations, including policy servicing, endorsements, and the issuing of certificates of insurance.

A spokesperson from the company said the following:

“We’re introducing our accounting VA support to assist insurance companies with their financial workflows, building on our extensive existing industry experience. We’re looking to partner with our clients on various tasks, including financial data organization, account reconciliation, and more. We want to provide more support for insurers struggling with their accounts payable or who need more accounts receivable support.”

Beyond this, United Alliances will also offer marketing VA support. This will help businesses with digital and operational marketing tasks, enabling more effective content scheduling and better social media performance and coordination across platforms. United Alliances says it can integrate these processes into existing CRM-related systems and lead data management.

The expansion reflects United Alliances’ ambitious goal to partner with multiple organizations to enable more core business functions. Rather than simply providing generic support, it’s now able to offer insurance agencies more options.

For more information about United Alliances use the contact details below.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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