Norrell Partners Launches to Bring Enterprise-Caliber Technology Leadership to Growing and Mid-Market Businesses

Norrell Partners, an executive technology leadership and advisory firm, has launched to help growing and mid-market businesses, portfolio companies, and private equity firms navigate increasingly consequential decisions involving technology, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, M&A, and enterprise transformation.

Founded by technology executive John Norrell, Norrell Partners is built around a straightforward premise: companies do not need to be large enterprises to benefit from enterprise-caliber technology leadership.

As organizations grow, technology decisions that were once primarily operational increasingly affect growth, financial performance, cybersecurity risk, customer experience, acquisitions, and enterprise value. Yet many smaller and mid-sized companies do not require — or want to build — the large executive technology organizations common at much larger enterprises.

Norrell Partners is designed to bridge that gap.

“Smaller companies are increasingly making the same kinds of technology decisions that much larger enterprises make,” said John Norrell, Founder and Managing Partner of Norrell Partners. “Growing companies should be able to access that same caliber of judgment and leadership at a scale that makes sense for their business.”

The firm provides CIO-, CISO-, and CAIO-level leadership on a fractional, interim, project, and advisory basis. Engagements can include technology strategy, cybersecurity governance, AI strategy and governance, enterprise systems, vendor selection, technology investment, M&A due diligence and integration, organizational design, and transformation initiatives.

Unlike traditional IT consulting or managed technology services, Norrell Partners focuses on executive ownership and independent judgment.

“An MSP can be an important partner in operating technology, but somebody still needs to sit on the company’s side of the table,” Norrell said. “Leadership teams need someone who understands the business, can challenge vendors when necessary, evaluate investments objectively, explain technology risk, and remain accountable for the decisions that follow.”

Artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud platforms, enterprise applications, and data initiatives are increasingly reaching the CEO, CFO, and boardroom. At the same time, businesses are managing more vendors, greater regulatory expectations, and increasing pressure to demonstrate measurable returns from technology investment.

Norrell Partners helps leadership teams bring structure and accountability to those decisions while working alongside existing internal teams, MSPs, and technology providers.

Norrell brings more than 20 years of technology leadership experience across CIO, CTO, and CISO responsibilities, including professional services, manufacturing and distribution, high-growth technology companies, and complex global organizations. His experience includes leading technology through more than $400 million in M&A activity across 16 countries, enterprise transformation, cybersecurity programs, infrastructure and applications modernization, and AI initiatives that produced measurable operating improvements.

In one recent AI-enabled business process initiative led by Norrell, the cost of a core business process was reduced by approximately 92 percent while adoption expanded to 100 percent.

Norrell was named to the 2026 HotTopics Global CIO 100 and holds cybersecurity and AI governance credentials including CISSP, Certified CISO (C|CISO), and Advanced AI Governance & Security (AAISM), along with executive education in artificial intelligence strategy from MIT Sloan.

His leadership foundation began in mission-critical environments. In the U.S. Air Force, Norrell was Division Commander for Air Traffic Control and Landing Systems, leading personnel responsible for aviation systems where reliability, discipline and accountability were essential. He later led electronics maintenance support for U.S. Coast Guard District 11 as a contractor, overseeing systems supporting search and rescue, federal emergency broadcasting, ship-to-shore and air-to-shore communications, long-range communication networks.

Those experiences continue to influence the operating philosophy behind Norrell Partners: understand the mission, determine what matters, make clear decisions, and remain accountable for the outcome.

The firm’s model is particularly suited to organizations facing inflection points such as rapid growth, an acquisition, ERP or platform replacement, rising cybersecurity concerns, AI adoption, vendor changes, or a growing need for technology decisions to be represented at the executive level.

“The goal is better business decisions about technology,” Norrell said. “A good technology executive should help the company understand where to invest, where not to invest, what risks actually matter, and how technology can make the business stronger.”

Norrell Partners is based in Southern California and works with organizations nationally, with on-site involvement available when needed.

About Norrell Partners

Norrell Partners provides executive technology leadership to growing and mid-market businesses, portfolio companies, and private equity firms. The firm provides Fractional CIO, Fractional CISO, and Fractional CAIO leadership, along with advisory services spanning technology strategy, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, M&A, and enterprise transformation.

Clear decisions. Independent judgment. Executive accountability.

For more information, visit NorrellPartners.com.