Bucksburn Pharmacy & Health Clinic Announces Continued Private Flu Vaccine Services in Aberdeen for 2026/2027 Season

Following a record-breaking year where experienced pharmacists administered over 1,000 vaccines during the previous winter, Bucksburn Pharmacy & Health Clinic has officially announced the continuation of its comprehensive private vaccination program. The clinic will continue providing the flu jab in Aberdeen to patients for the upcoming 2026/2027 season, ensuring local residents and businesses maintain vital protection against seasonal influenza.

With NHS eligibility criteria tightening in recent years, primarily reserving free vaccines for adults aged 65 and over or those with specific high-risk health conditions, millions of individuals across the region find themselves without access to free protection. Bucksburn Pharmacy & Health Clinic fills this critical healthcare gap by delivering convenient, self-funded private vaccinations to anyone aged six months and above who falls outside the public funding guidelines.

Patients visiting the trusted local pharmacy receive direct, face-to-face consultations with skilled clinical staff to verify suitability before receiving their injection. To accommodate varying patient needs and clinical profiles, the health clinic stocks a diverse selection of advanced vaccines from major manufacturers, including cell-based, sub-unit, and nasal spray options such as QiVe trivalent from Sanofi and Flucelvax from Seqirus.

To make winter health precautions as seamless as possible, the clinic offers an intuitive online booking system. Patients can select preferred appointment slots, pay a booking deposit, receive instant email confirmations, and settle remaining fees upon arrival. Standard individual appointments are priced at £30, with specialized corporate discounts available for local companies booking groups of 10 or more employees.

Located on Inverurie Road, the independent health center offers far more than traditional prescription fulfillment. In addition to seasonal influenza protection, the clinic acts as a full-spectrum community health hub, delivering dedicated travel vaccination clinics, specialized skin treatments via cryotherapy, and advanced ear care, including microsuction wax removal. The independent facility also continues to offer free prescription collection and delivery services throughout Aberdeen.

Appointments for the current rollout begin in late September and run continuously through the winter months. Members of the public, families, and business owners looking to secure protection for the season can book directly through the clinic’s website or contact the health team via phone or email for custom group arrangements.

About Bucksburn Pharmacy & Health Clinic

Formerly a Lloyds branch, Bucksburn Pharmacy & Health Clinic is an independent community pharmacy located in Aberdeen, Scotland. Driven by clinical excellence and patient safety, its team of experienced healthcare professionals provides essential primary care services, prescription management, and specialized clinic treatments to the local population.

For more information, please refer to the contact details below.