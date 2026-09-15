Justice IT Consulting LLC Recognized on Cloudtango’s MSP Select 2026

Over the years, companies have increasingly relied on a wide range of cloud providers to support their IT operations. Combined with increasingly complex supply chains, this growing dependence has often created fragile environments where a single failure can quickly cascade into broader disruptions. At the same time, the expanding presence of Artificial Intelligence across IT-related tasks adds another important dimension. AI can be seen as a double-edged sword: while it helps companies streamline operations and improve efficiency, it also equips cybercriminals with new capabilities to automate attacks and create more sophisticated phishing campaigns.

As the technology landscape grows more complex, managed service providers have become essential partners for business success. Cloudtango’s annual MSP Select awards honor the top-performing MSPs in the United States, and we are thrilled to announce Justice IT Consulting LLC has earned a well-deserved place on this year’s list.

In this edition, MSP Select highlights technical excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, while also addressing key trends shaping the industry, including AI-driven solutions and the evolving demands of multi-cloud management and risk reduction. Managed service providers continue to play a critical role in helping companies navigate this increasingly complex IT and cybersecurity landscape. MSPs can provide the expertise, oversight, and operational support needed to maintain resilience and security.

“Justice IT Consulting LLC stands out for its deep technical expertise and its ability to translate knowledge into practical, reliable solutions for clients,” said Jordi Vilanova, CEO at Cloudtango. “Their team understands how IT can positively impact business operations and consistently delivers guidance, support, and innovation that lead to high customer satisfaction.”

MSP Select reflects an excellent track record of delivering innovative IT, cybersecurity, and cloud services. Being selected demonstrates the outstanding capabilities of Justice IT Consulting LLC and its ability to exceed customer expectations.

About Justice IT Consulting LLC

Justice IT Consulting is a managed cybersecurity service provider that helps organizations protect their operations, reduce risk, and navigate evolving security requirements. The company delivers practical, results-oriented solutions designed to support long-term business success.

https://www.justiceitc.com/

About Cloudtango

Our mission is to help businesses connect with managed service providers.

Technology helps drive innovation and we believe that Managed service providers (MSPs) play a vital role in turning IT into a distinctive advantage. With Cloudtango, we provide technology leaders the information and analysis that will help them navigate their cloud journey and guide them to the right MSP in order to succeed.

www.cloudtango.net