Momcozy Introduces Bundle Offers Across Maternity, Nursing and Feeding Categories

Momcozy has introduced new bundle offers that bring together products commonly used across pregnancy, pumping, nursing, and everyday baby-feeding routines. Available on Momcozy.com, the offers make it easier for parents to browse related products in one place, with bundles suited to different stages and needs from pregnancy through caring for a baby.

Momcozy’s bundle offers bring together products used across different maternity and baby-care routines. For pregnancy, Momcozy’s pregnancy belly bands provide support for everyday comfort and movement. For pumping and nursing, the offers include breast pumps and wearable breast pumps , alongside related products such as breast milk storage bags, nursing bras. The feeding category includes bottle warmers and coolers, as well as bottle washers paired with cleaning products to support everyday feeding and cleanup routines.

The offers are available through Momcozy’s official website and its dedicated offers page, where the current promotion is listed as “Save 20% OFF Select Items.” Parents can browse the page to view participating products and bundles.. Product availability and offers may change as the page is updated.

About Momcozy

Momcozy was founded in 2018 with a clear purpose: to help moms feel more comfortable, confident, and supported during one of life’s most meaningful and demanding transitions.

Today, Momcozy is a global leader in maternal innovation, redefining care through technology designed around real motherhood. Chosen by more than 6 million moms and families¹ across 80 countries and regions, Momcozy holds the global #1 market share in wearable breast pump² and continues to develop nursing bras, care essentials, and smart solutions that support moms from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond.

Recognizing that motherhood deserves more than products alone, Momcozy offers expert guidance, thoughtful technology, and a growing global community to support moms in who they are becoming. At the heart of Momcozy is a belief that motherhood isn’t a destination, but a lifelong journey. Moms deserve to feel seen, supported, and empowered along the way.

Momcozy’s products are sold directly on the brand’s website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. To learn more about Momcozy, visit www.momcozy.com

1. Momcozy global sales data as of June 2026. “Moms and families” is used to describe our brand audience.

2. Based on global market share of wearable breast pumps, Grand View Research 2024.