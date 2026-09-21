Gavin Abadi Launches Global Blue Chip Art Platform

Gavin Abadi, an art dealer recognized internationally for supplying blue chip works to leading auction companies, has announced the launch of Gavinabadi.shop, a curated online platform dedicated to Modern and Contemporary art. Blue chip art refers to works by established artists whose pieces retain strong and consistent value in the market. The platform brings together a focused collection of works by defining figures of the twentieth and twenty-first centuries, offering both established and emerging collectors a direct channel to acquire significant pieces with confidence.

The new platform reflects more than three decades of experience in the international art trade. Through Gavinabadi.shop , collectors can review a portfolio that includes works by Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, Keith Haring, Yayoi Kusama, KAWS, Invader, Shepard Fairey, and Banksy. The site presents a mix of sold and available works, complete with pricing, and encourages private inquiries regarding availability, condition, provenance, and photographs.

A Trade Passed Through Generations

Gavin Abadi was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 1973. He entered the art world without formal training, instead learning the profession directly from his father, who worked as an antique dealer. That path had been followed by his grandfather before him, establishing a family lineage in the trade of fine objects and works of art. This hands-on education shaped Abadi’s approach to the market, grounding his expertise in practical knowledge rather than academic study.

The early exposure to buying, evaluating, and selling objects of value laid the foundation for a career that would eventually span multiple continents and industries. It also instilled an appreciation for provenance and authenticity, principles that continue to guide the offerings on his platform today.

Three Decades Behind the Rostrum

Over the course of his career, Abadi conducted more than one thousand art auctions across the country over a span of three decades. As an auctioneer, he developed a deep familiarity with the mechanics of the art market, including pricing dynamics, bidder behavior, and the movement of significant works between private and public hands.

This experience gave Abadi insight into how value is established and sustained in the art world. Managing so many live sales contributed to the relationships and knowledge base that would later support his transition into global wholesale dealing and private sales.

A Chapter in Hospitality

Beyond the art world, Abadi built a substantial career in hospitality within the Atlanta area. He developed restaurant chains, bars, and nightclubs, with projects that included the Bubble Room, Twisted Taco, Dive Bar, Coyote Ugly, Tangiers, La Med, Hush, and Dragonfly. As a successful operator, he employed several hundred people over the course of more than a decade in the industry.

The hospitality ventures demonstrated Abadi’s capacity to build and manage large-scale operations. That period sharpened his understanding of customer relationships and brand building, skills that translated naturally back into the art business when he returned his primary focus to dealing.

Establishing Lord and Guy in East Hampton

In 2010, Abadi opened Lord and Guy on Main Street in East Hampton. The gallery occupied the former Gucci flagship location, placing it in one of the most prominent retail settings in the region. The move marked a formal return to the art trade at a moment when Modern and Contemporary works were drawing increasing attention from collectors.

The gallery served as a platform for presenting significant works to a discerning clientele. Its location in East Hampton, a destination long associated with art and culture, positioned the venture at the intersection of the collecting community and the broader market for high value works.

At the Forefront of the Street Art Movement

Abadi was an early participant in the rise of the street art movement. He established close personal relationships with many of the most influential street artists of the period and became a high volume dealer in works by artists such as KAWS, Invader, Banksy, and others. Street art, once considered outside the traditional gallery system, has since become a defining category within Contemporary collecting.

These relationships and early involvement gave Abadi a distinct position as the market for street art expanded. His familiarity with the artists and their output supported his ability to source and place works that would go on to become highly sought after by collectors and institutions alike.

Building a Global Wholesale Business

Over time, Abadi expanded his activities into a global wholesale art business. His focus centered on supplying prominent auction houses and conducting private sales for an exclusive clientele located around the world. Wholesale dealing at this level involves sourcing significant works and connecting them with the appropriate buyers, whether auction companies preparing sales or private collectors seeking specific pieces.

Today, Abadi’s network reaches customers throughout the United States as well as in London, Dubai, Tel Aviv, Singapore, Tokyo, Paris, Sydney, and Cape Town. This international presence reflects the global nature of the blue chip art market, where significant works move fluidly across borders and time zones. The breadth of the network allows Abadi to match works with buyers regardless of geography.

Beyond his work as an art dealer, Abadi is also the author of two published books, From the Walls! and Art & War. Both books are available through Amazon and bookstores nationwide, offering another perspective on his experience and interests within the art world.

The Collection on Gavinabadi.shop

The newly launched platform presents a focused Modern and Contemporary collection that highlights artists who have defined the past century of art. Listings include Warhols, Lichtensteins, Haring plates, Kusama silkscreens, KAWS editions, and pieces by Banksy and Invader. Each listing shows whether a work is available or sold, along with pricing information for prospective buyers.

The platform emphasizes transparency and the ability to build a private collection with confidence. Private inquiries are encouraged for details regarding availability, condition, provenance, and additional photographs. This approach reflects Abadi’s belief that informed collectors make the strongest long term decisions. Additional information is available at Gavinabadi.com .

“My entire career has been about connecting the right work with the right collector,” said Gavin Abadi. “I want people to feel confident when they build a collection, and that means giving them access, information, and the benefit of everything I’ve learned over more than thirty years in this business.”

Abadi’s work and background have been featured across a range of publications. He has appeared on the cover of the Piedmont Review and in Jezebel Magazine, and he has been featured in the Atlanta Journal and Constitution as well as the Naples Daily Times.

Collectors interested in exploring the collection or discussing acquisitions can visit Gavinabadi.shop or contact Abadi directly by email [email protected] .

About Gavinabadi.shop

Gavinabadi.shop is a curated Modern and Contemporary art platform led by art dealer Gavin Abadi. The portfolio highlights defining artists of the twentieth and twenty-first centuries, including Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, Keith Haring, Yayoi Kusama, KAWS, Invader, Shepard Fairey, and Banksy. With a network spanning the United States, London, Dubai, Tel Aviv, Singapore, Tokyo, Paris, Sydney, and Cape Town, the platform serves collectors and auction houses seeking blue chip works with verified provenance.