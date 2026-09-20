Press release +++ Automechanika Jakarta Nusantara International Convention Exhibition (NICE)

Fringe events at Automechanika Jakarta empower, connect and immerse participants in Indonesia’s automotive industry

Jakarta, August 2026. Automechanika Jakarta is making its debut from 24 to 27 September 2026 at the Nusantara International Convention Exhibition (NICE), bringing together an anticipated 350 exhibitors across 20,000 sqm of exhibition space. Beyond the show floor, forums, workshops, and panel discussions are what will transform trends in the exhibition into tangible insights. The fringe programme provides important context, regional market information, and a space for community, offering opportunities to engage with the international automotive sector and culture across the four-day show.

Automechanika Jakarta serves as a strategic platform for the automotive industry to gain a foothold in Indonesia’s fast‑growing economy. A mix of global brands, local manufacturers, distributors, and service providers have all confirmed their participation, creating direct access to business opportunities across the country’s expanding automotive ecosystem.

Key companies involved include Astra Otoparts, Dharma Group, Indoprima Group, Selamat Sempurna, and Timur Raya Anugerah Damai, distributor of 555, Seiken, GMB, and NSK, among others, highlighting the country’s strong industrial foundation. Astra Otoparts will be spotlighted, as one of the country’s major manufacturers, and distributors for Aisin, Akebono, Astra Komponen Indonesia, Century Batteries, Denso, Evoluzione Tyres, GS Battery, KYB, Pako, and more.

On top of this, global key industry players will also feature. For instance, seven country and region pavilions are already confirmed, from China, European Union, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand. Overseas leaders like Asuki, Filtration Solution, Launch, Mahle, Mansons, Meiji Sangyo, Scantruck Singapore, Schmaco, SKF, TecAlliance, Teikin, TriAlliance, TUV Rheinland, and more will present components and services for manufacturing, maintenance, and longevity.

Empower, connect and immerse participants

Ms Fiona Chiew, General Manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, said: “Indonesia’s automotive market is taking on a much bigger role regionally, especially as global supply chains look to Southeast Asia for business growth and development. Our fringe programme is designed to tap into this momentum, providing touchpoints for local professionals to gain global market insights and practical skills, while giving international participants a clear window into the unique opportunities within Indonesia’s evolving automotive landscape.”

“Elevating Indonesia’s automotive manufacturing capabilities requires an alignment of domestic industrial standards with global shifts in the automotive industry,” said Mr Yusak Kristian, Chairman of the Indonesian Automotive Parts & Components Industries Association (GIAMM). “Through skills development and technical exchange, these activities at Automechanika Jakarta support a long-term transformation of our automotive ecosystem. Upgrading local expertise and fostering smart, sustainable practices ensures our domestic industry remains resilient, competitive, and well positioned to lead in regional supply chains.”

Gain market insights

Automotive Mobility Solutions Conference (24 – 26 September 2026) This three-day conference connects Indonesia’s automotive development with global trends, covering electrification, Industry 4.0, AI-enabled mobility, and fleet management, alongside parts traceability in aftersales and circular, low-emission operations.

Among the highlights, one such session will explore how AI-driven smart factories can eliminate production bottlenecks, making car assembly faster, more flexible, and easier to customise, delivered by Mr Omar Abouelmagd, IT Lead Consultant for Smart Manufacturing Solutions, Lenovo Malaysia. In addition, Mr Georg Schrank, Business Development Manager at AVL List GmbH, is set to review testing on battery degradation to determine if it should be repurposed or recycled by comparing energy storage versus raw material extraction. Mr Binu George, Country Manager, TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation Indonesia will also delve into integrating second-life battery storage with solar and wind to stabilise Indonesia’s remote island grids to replace diesel generators and expand rural electrification.

A dedicated zone on the show floor will echo with products, services and solutions that meet the needs of the market.

Supply Chain Collaboration Forum (24 September 2026) The forum facilitates dialogues between overseas and local manufacturers, Indonesian industry partners, and aftermarket service providers to exchange insights with an aim to strengthen the automotive value chain. Topics will cover critical developments in regional supply chain strategy, beginning with government initiatives aimed at reducing emissions and boosting industrial competitiveness. Industry experts will address how targeted incentives encourage investment, while GAIKINDO representatives discuss initiatives empowering local SMEs. Sharing will also offer valuable market insights into the practical experiences and operational landscape of navigating Indonesia’s component sector.

Skills and workshop advancement

Tech & Skills Workshop (24 – 26 September 2026) Over the course of three days, technicians will engage in both practical and theoretical training, covering the latest knowledge and skills essential for modern vehicle repair and maintenance. This programme aims to help workshops keep pace with the rapidly evolving automotive industry and transition to the EV market. Notable sessions include:

Launch – insights into modern diagnostic systems, EV-specific tools and ADAS calibration for accurate, efficient vehicle repair.

TÜV Rheinland – designed for workshop operations, this training addresses essential high-voltage repair and safety protocols, focusing on safe isolation, hazard management, and certified best practices for electric and hybrid vehicles.

Magicmotorsport – focused on optimising vehicle performance through professional ECU remapping and road simulator technologies, this hands-on talk covers tuning best practices, practical workshop applications, and motorsports performance.

Xperience Zone (24 – 27 September 2026) The workshop is backed by an interactive area where participants can step into the role of a mechanic. The zone features hands-on dent repair, spot welding, car polishing, plasma cutting, and VR spray paint. As such, attendees can gain immediate, tactile experience with these products, enabling workshops to make informed purchasing decisions, refine their operational techniques, and evaluate new revenue streams for their businesses.

Expand networks and connect with the automotive culture of Indonesia

Industrial tours (23 and 25 September 2026) Two full-day industrial tours for first-hand insights into Indonesia’s manufacturing industry. Participants will visit leading automotive manufacturers and key supply chain facilities including Astra Daihatsu Motor (ADM), the company’s largest R&D hub outside Japan; PT Akebono Brake Astra Indonesia (AAIJ), showcasing Industry 4.0 smart manufacturing and AI inspection; Yamaha Indonesia Motor Manufacturing (YIMM), a major two-wheeler export hub; and, the Vehicle Testing and Certification Center (VTCC), featuring UNR-compliant test tracks for advanced EV certification. Apply for the tours by 4 September.

Business Matching Programme (24 – 25 September 2026) The programme helps exhibitors connect directly with buyers through tailored, one-to-one meetings. Supported by a dedicated team and advanced matchmaking system, the initiative connects buyers with specific sourcing needs to exhibitors, helping participants build meaningful business relationships during the show.

autoFEST@JKT The event brings automotive culture to life with interactive features, classic car displays, and car services. Highlights include a motorsport simulator racing – AMJKT Grand Prix Cup, outdoor Car Slalom Test, and an Auto Service Day offering complimentary wheel alignments and nitrogen tyre fills. Attendees can grasp customising trends ranging from audio tuning to classic-inspired modifications, and source hard-to-find components at the Auto Bazaar.

For more details on the fringe programme, visit www.automechanika-jakarta.com/events.

Automechanika Jakarta is organised by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd and Indonesian Automotive Parts & Components Industries Association (GIAMM). For more information about visitor pre-registration, please visit www.automechanika-jakarta.com, or email the organisers at [email protected].

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Press information and photographic material www.automechanika-jakarta.com/press

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