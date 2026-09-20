ShinyHunters Publishes Stolen Florida Vehicle And Driver Records After Ransom Demand Fails

The ShinyHunters hacking group has published hundreds of thousands of files taken from a Florida state database containing vehicle and driver-related information after the state agency declined to meet the group’s demands. The hackers said the data was released because the victim “did not pay a ransom or cooperate and comply” with their requests.

According to the group’s claims, the breach targeted DAVID, a Florida database that stores vehicle and driver information. The hackers said they gained access earlier in September and later posted a sample record on their leak site as evidence of the intrusion.

The sample included a screenshot that the hackers claimed was linked to deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who previously maintained a residence in Florida.

Florida Confirms Data Breach

The Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) confirmed the breach in an official statement released last week. The agency said the intrusion occurred after hackers obtained a law enforcement officer’s credentials that had been stored on a personal device.

FLHSMV did not immediately provide additional comments regarding the publication of the stolen files. The agency also did not publicly disclose the full scope of the exposed records in its statement.

Vehicle Ownership Records Exposed

According to a copy of the stolen data reviewed by TechCrunch, the breach involved hundreds of thousands of vehicle ownership certificate records. The files contained names and addresses associated with vehicle buyers and sellers.

The records also included vehicle identification numbers (VINs). The exposed information appears to cover ownership documentation rather than vehicle registration photographs or license images.

A smaller portion of the files contained Social Security numbers and other government-issued documents. These included non-U.S. passports and immigration-related paperwork.

Based on the reviewed data, the leaked files did not appear to include driver’s license images or photographs of individuals.

Breach Follows Major Driver’s License Data Theft

The publication of the Florida records comes during a month that has already seen a significant breach involving driver-related data. Earlier in September, identity verification company IDScan confirmed a cyberattack that resulted in the theft of more than 150 million driver’s license images, according to a previous report by TechCrunch.

The Florida incident involves a separate breach and centers on vehicle ownership records and associated personal information stored within the state’s DAVID database.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.