Anthropic Unifies Claude Interface And Adds Presentation And Document Creation Tools

Anthropic is rolling out a redesigned Claude experience that combines chat, Cowork, and Artifacts into a single interface, aiming to reduce confusion over which feature users should select for different tasks. The company said Claude will now automatically route requests to the appropriate tool, allowing users to work from one window instead of switching between tabs.

According to Anthropic’s official announcement, the updated interface brings together Claude chat, Cowork, and Artifacts, the company’s interactive workspace feature. Claude Design, which was introduced in April for website and prototype design, can also be accessed throughout the unified experience.

Single Interface For Multiple Workflows

Before the redesign, Anthropic said customers often found it difficult to determine which tab was best suited for a particular task. The company said the new interface removes that decision-making process by allowing Claude to direct requests automatically.

Instead of navigating between separate sections of the application, users can now rely on a single front end that routes work to the relevant capabilities behind the scenes. The change is intended to simplify access to Claude’s various tools while keeping them within the same workspace.

New Presentation Creation Capabilities

Anthropic is also introducing dedicated features for presentations. Users can ask Claude to create, edit, and present slide decks directly within the application.

Generated presentations can be downloaded as PDF or PowerPoint files. The company said the feature is designed to support presentation creation and editing without requiring users to leave the Claude environment.

Document Collaboration Features

Alongside presentation tools, Anthropic is launching a Docs feature that enables users to work with Claude on document creation. Users can generate sections, ask questions about content, and leave comments on completed portions of a document.

Documents and presentations can be shared through links, allowing others to access the content. Users can also edit generated files on mobile devices.

Anthropic said users will be able to start creating a document on a desktop device and later monitor the progress of that task through the mobile app.

Rollout Timeline

The new interface and productivity features are being released first to subscribers on Claude’s Pro and Max plans. Availability will expand across web, desktop, and mobile platforms over the coming weeks.

The company said it plans to extend access to free and team-tier users at a later date.

The announcement follows a recent update to Cowork’s memory capabilities, which improved Claude’s ability to retain user context across conversations, according to a previous report by TechCrunch.

Featured image credits: SlideTeam

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