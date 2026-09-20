SayRose Sees Growing Global Interest in Design-Led Lifestyle Technology Following IFA 2026

Following its appearance at IFA 2026, female-focused digital lifestyle brand SayRose is moving into the next stage of its international development.

From September 4 to 8, SayRose showcased its growing portfolio at Booth H2.2-110, featuring products across audio, charging, mobile accessories, desktop technology and digital gifting.

For SayRose, IFA was more than an international exhibition. It offered the brand an opportunity to observe how global audiences respond to a different vision of consumer technology—one that combines functionality, aesthetics and personal expression.

The experience reinforced an important market shift:

Consumers increasingly expect technology not only to perform well, but also to fit naturally into the way they live, work, travel and express themselves.

From Female-Focused Technology to Lifestyle Tech

One of the most distinctive products at the SayRose booth was its signature cat-ear over-ear headphone collection.

Visitors were invited to wear the headphones, listen to music and experience the products firsthand. During conversations at the booth, international attendees highlighted the products’ “stylish colors” and fashion-oriented appearance.

For SayRose, these responses provided valuable market feedback.

In a consumer electronics industry traditionally dominated by black, white, grey and industrial design language, consumers are showing increasing interest in products that combine reliable performance with aesthetics and personal style.

SayRose therefore sees female-focused technology as more than simply changing the color of an existing product.

It means understanding how women use, carry, wear and interact with technology across different moments of their lives—from commuting and working to fitness, travel and entertainment.

The brand’s philosophy remains clear:

“We refuse to sacrifice function for appearance, and we also refuse to let practicality compromise aesthetics and individual expression.”

IFA as a Window Into Global Consumer Preferences

IFA also gave SayRose the opportunity to observe how international audiences respond to lifestyle-driven technology.

During the exhibition, visitors showed interest not only in functionality, but also in color, form, wearing comfort and the way products could fit naturally into different lifestyle scenarios.

For SayRose, this reinforced an important idea:

Design is no longer simply an addition to functionality—it is becoming part of a product’s competitive value.

Rather than communicating technology only through specifications, SayRose aims to connect products with authentic everyday experiences.

This approach allows consumers to understand not only what a product does, but also how it can become part of their own routines and environments.

https://www.tiktok.com/@sayrose.de1/video/7683842841327570198

Extending IFA Beyond the Exhibition

SayRose’s IFA presence will continue beyond the closing of the exhibition.

The brand plans to build on the product content, interviews, visitor feedback and visual assets generated in Berlin through overseas social media, media communication and market outreach.

In this way, IFA becomes more than a five-day physical event. It becomes a long-term source of global brand content.

For SayRose, the communication logic is clear:

Exhibitions create attention.

Content extends that attention.

Products and market engagement turn attention into long-term brand value.

Technology × Fashion × Lifestyle × Gifting

SayRose is also expanding the role technology can play beyond traditional consumer electronics.

By combining headphones, charging products, mobile accessories, desktop devices and its Vikky IP with distinctive packaging and gifting solutions, the brand is exploring opportunities across personal gifting, seasonal occasions, corporate benefits and business gifts.

This is helping define a broader direction for SayRose:

Technology × Fashion × Lifestyle × Gifting

Rather than focusing on individual products alone, SayRose aims to create a broader ecosystem of digital lifestyle products and gifting solutions for modern women.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/CBvsXnRsJPk

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From Berlin to the Next Stage of Global Growth

The conclusion of IFA 2026 marks not the end of SayRose’s international communication, but the beginning of its next phase.

The conversations and feedback gathered in Berlin have provided valuable insight into how global consumers respond to female-focused, design-led technology.

Moving forward, SayRose will continue expanding its portfolio across audio, charging, mobile accessories, desktop technology, lifestyle electronics and digital gifting, while adapting its products and communication to the needs of different markets.

From Berlin to more cities around the world, SayRose will continue exploring a more expressive vision of technology:

Technology can perform without feeling cold.

It can be beautiful without becoming superficial.

And it can become part of the way people express who they are.

Designed in China · Global Quality · Inspired by Her.

About SayRose

SayRose is a female-focused digital lifestyle brand dedicated to creating premium technology products that combine functionality, aesthetics and personal expression.

Its portfolio spans audio, charging, mobile accessories, desktop technology, lifestyle electronics and digital gifting.

SayRose — Focus on Premium Digital Products for Women.

https://www.tiktok.com/@sayrose.de1/video/7676403935271292182

IFA 2026

Venue: Messe Berlin

Booth: Hall 2.2, Booth 110

Date: September 4–8, 2026