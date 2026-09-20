BRZ Foodz Uses Digital Marketing and Technology to Grow Businesses in the Food Service Industry

BRZ Foodz Group, a Brooklyn-based business group founded by Ricardo Rosa, is applying digital marketing, technology, and consumer research to the development and growth of food-service businesses in the United States.

Rosa, who serves as Founder and Head of Marketing, established the group after developing experience across digital marketing, technology, and food operations. His earlier entrepreneurial work included Vitamina Publicitária, a digital platform for marketing and advertising students and professionals that reached more than 500,000 users per month at its peak in 2009.

After moving to New York with his wife, Vanessa, Rosa began exploring opportunities within the U.S. food market. Initially, he focused on businesses specializing in Latin American cuisine, a segment he identified as underrepresented in certain areas of New York despite the presence of the Latino community and local interest in international food.

Digital-First Food Business Model

Rosa chose an unconventional strategy to test his thesis in the U.S. market: that digital marketing could reduce the initial risk and investment required to develop a business in the food service industry. The approach relied on digital campaigns and customer data to measure consumer response and identify which products and marketing messages were most effective at generating orders.

One of the projects Ricardo developed during this period was a delivery app focused on street food. The app recorded more than 10,000 downloads within three months and generated revenue during its initial phase of operation.

The business initially focused its marketing efforts on Latin American consumers, particularly Brazilian customers who were already familiar with the products offered through the app. The company later expanded its campaigns into areas of New York with lower concentrations of Brazilian residents, including parts of Brooklyn, Staten Island, and the Bronx.

According to Rosa, this phase was designed to measure how consumers outside the Brazilian community would respond to the products.

“We wanted to understand how Americans consume food. If it worked in Brooklyn, it could work anywhere,” Rosa said.

The customer profile subsequently changed, with approximately 95% of the company’s customers identified as American, according to the company. Rosa said the results demonstrated that the strategy could potentially serve as a useful tool for other businesses seeking to test products and markets before making larger investments.

Applying Marketing and Technology To Food Operations

The experience became the basis for BRZ Foodz Group’s approach to food-business development. The group focuses on strategy, technology, and digital marketing, with its work covering areas such as customer acquisition, market testing, brand positioning, and operational development.

The company applies a digital-first process that allows food concepts to collect customer feedback and purchasing data before making larger infrastructure decisions. According to BRZ Foodz Group, this approach can reduce initial investment requirements by an estimated 30% to 50% compared with restaurant-first models, depending on the business and operating structure.

Artificial intelligence is also becoming part of the company’s technology strategy. Rosa is incorporating AI-based tools for areas including customer analysis, marketing automation, forecasting, and workflow management. The technology is being used to support testing and measurement as food businesses evaluate products, audiences, and operational decisions.

About BRZ Foodz Group

BRZ Foodz Group is a multi-brand business group dedicated to building and accelerating food businesses across the United States. The group focuses on three core pillars: strategy, technology, and digital marketing. Each brand within its portfolio is purpose-built to address specific challenges in the food business ecosystem, from operational efficiency to customer acquisition and brand positioning. By providing integrated solutions and long-term support, BRZ Foodz Group helps food entrepreneurs and established brands build strong foundations, scale responsibly, and pursue lasting success in the United States market. For more information, please contact the team at [email protected] .