Vatrer Power To Showcase LiFePO4 Golf Cart Batteries At GolfCarting Expo 2026

Vatrer Power , a LiFePO4 battery brand specializing in energy solutions, will appear at GolfCarting Expo 2026 in Charleston, from October 1 through October 3, Booth #406.

As golf carts have evolved far beyond the fairway, becoming new transportation solutions in resorts, residential communities, and schools, choosing the right battery has become crucial. Compared to traditional lead-acid, lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) technology delivers superior performance with longer cycle life, faster charging, and maintenance-free convenience.

Vatrer Power, an emerging player in the LiFePO4 sector, sets its bar even higher for its products. At this expo, Vatrer Power will present its best-selling product, Vatrer 48V 105Ah Lithium Golf Cart Battery , which has been made to last more than 4,000 cycles of deep discharge and can deliver up to 10,240W power output. With a smart BMS, it can easily cope with fast acceleration and heavy loads under difficult road conditions. For safety, it is ETL certified and complies with the UL 2271 standard. And thanks to the LCD interface and the Bluetooth application, the user can observe the current battery parameters in real time.

The showcase also includes specialized variations: Vatrer 48V 105Ah UTV Lithium Battery, intended for more demanding electrical uses. And Vatrer 48V 105Ah Mini Lithium Battery, designed specifically to address the issues of installation in cramped spaces.

“We are offering a holistic ecosystem of ready-to-use solutions. Our product lines comprising 36V, 48V, and 72V solutions for golf carts are made for easy compatibility with most popular golf cart brands,” stated Emma Larson, an energy storage expert at Vatrer Power. “As we focus on low-speed electric vehicles, we also bring our brilliant system to RVs, marine systems, and even home energy storage solutions. ”

Visit Booth #406 at the GolfCarting Expo to see the innovative LiFePO4 solutions by Vatrer Power.

About Vatrer Power

Vatrer Power is a manufacturer of lithium (LiFePO4) batteries for RVs, golf carts, marine use, and off-grid solar systems. The company designs batteries that are lighter, longer-lasting, and easier to maintain than traditional lead-acid options, with built-in battery management and Bluetooth monitoring across its product line.

Learn more: Vatrer Power