Google Opens Google Home To AI Agents Through New MCP Server Access

Google has begun rolling out early access to a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server for Google Home, allowing compatible AI agents to interact with smart home devices and access device event history. The update enables users to manage connected devices, review home activity, and retrieve camera information using natural language requests.

According to Google’s developer documentation, the MCP server works with AI agents that support the Model Context Protocol, including Claude, Hermes, OpenClaw, ChatGPT, and Google Antigravity. The company said the integration is designed to give AI assistants secure access to smart home controls and data within the Google Home ecosystem.

Natural Language Control For Smart Homes

The MCP integration allows users to interact with their smart homes using conversational commands. Users can ask AI agents to review camera summaries, monitor activity across connected devices, control smart home products, and create custom dashboards that display relevant information.

Google said the system can access both current device controls and historical event data. This allows AI agents to provide information about past activity while also managing supported devices in real time.

Setup Requires Google Cloud Configuration

To enable the connection, users must first create a Google Cloud project and configure it for Home MCP access. They will then provide the MCP configuration details to their preferred AI agent and request the setup process.

The AI agent will prompt users to sign in and grant the necessary permissions. Google said a setup guide will also be available through the Google Home Developer Center to assist users with configuration.

Support For Google Home And Matter Devices

The MCP server supports devices connected to the Google Home ecosystem, including Google Nest products such as doorbells and thermostats. It also works with “Works with Google Home” devices and Matter-compatible products, including smart lighting and other connected home hardware.

Google already supports MCP integrations across several other parts of its business. Existing implementations include Google Cloud, data platforms, developer tools, and Google Workspace services.

The Google Home version is aimed more directly at consumers who are experimenting with AI agents that can assist with everyday tasks. The company said the integration expands the role of AI assistants beyond information retrieval by allowing them to interact with devices throughout the home.

Premium Subscribers Get Early Access

Google said access to the Home MCP server begins rolling out immediately and will continue over the coming weeks. Early access is limited to U.S. subscribers of Google Home Premium Advanced, the company’s $20-per-month subscription tier.

The subscription includes features such as extended event-based video history, descriptive notifications, detailed alerts, video history search tools, and daily summaries. Google has not provided details on whether the MCP server will become available to other subscription tiers or international markets.

The company is also gathering feedback from early users through its Smart Home for Developers Community as the rollout progresses.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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